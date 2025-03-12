How to get Ultimate Material in FragPunk

Here's how you can obtain and use the Ultimate Material in FragPunk.

FragPunk, being a live-service title, features numerous currencies like Ultimate Material players can obtain and use to unlock new Lancers, cosmetics, and other rewards.

Ultimate Material is the cream of the crop and very difficult to acquire. It can be exchanged for the most premium and best-looking items in the game, including the ultimate Constellation reward. Here’s how you can get Ultimate Material in FragPunk and unlock that extra bling.

How to obtain Ultimate Material in FragPunk

Constellation is the chief prize of the current Curiosity Lottery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Materials are acquired through the lottery in FragPunk, chiefly the Curiosity Prize Pool. This can be done either by drawing 100 Ultimate Materials straight from the Lottery or by exchanging duplicate rewards. Draws are limited to a 1000 per day and require a Curiosity Pop Can to be performed, each costing 166 FragPunk Points (or around $1.50).

If you receive an item from the Lottery that you already own, you can get Ultimate Material based on the rarity of said item. The conversion rewards are as follows:

Ultimate – 1000 Ultimate Materials

– 1000 Ultimate Materials Superb – 50 Ultimate Materials

– 50 Ultimate Materials Rare – Five Ultimate Materials

– Five Ultimate Materials Common – Two Ultimate Materials

Keep in mind that these conversions only apply to duplicates of non-repeatable items, which include melee and Lancer skins, arm ornaments, headwear, MVP icons, and other similar cosmetics.

How to use Ultimate Material in FragPunk

These are the current Ultimate Material rewards on offer in the Curiosity Lottery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultimate Materials can be exchanged for various rewards in the Constellation Lottery. Prices vary among items, with the Constellation Striker dagger being the most expensive and prestigious. Here are all the Ultimate Material exchangeable rewards:

Constellation Striker – 1000 Ultimate Materials

– 1000 Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Blitzer – 200 Ultimate Materials

– 200 Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Highlife – 100 Ultimate Materials

– 100 Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Clampdown – 100 Ultimate Materials

– 100 Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Blaster – 25 Ultimate Materials

– 25 Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Flasher – 25 Ultimate Materials

– 25 Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Smoker – 25 Ultimate Materials

– 25 Ultimate Materials Basic Decoration Pack – Five Ultimate Materials

– Five Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predator Charm – Five Ultimate Materials

– Five Ultimate Materials Constellation Charm – Five Ultimate Materials

– Five Ultimate Materials Constellation Sticker – Five Ultimate Materials

– Five Ultimate Materials Deep Sea Predators Sticker – Five Ultimate Materials

Keep in mind that Ultimate Material is transferable and can be kept indefinitely, with players able to use them in lotteries added with future patches. If you happened to accrue a lot of them but don’t like the skins on offer, simply keep them and wait for the next lottery to drop.

