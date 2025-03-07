FragPunk codes (March 2025)

FragPunk is a stylish five-vs-five hero shooter that’s all about bending the rules of reality, and you can bend the rules yourself a little by using redemption codes for additional rewards.

FragPunk has a lot of cosmetics and gacha mechanics that naturally require a bunch of different currencies. While you can earn currencies from events and by simply playing the game, the redemption codes can give you a headstart in unlocking new stuff.

Here are all the working FragPunk codes and how to redeem them.

All active FragPunk codes

Bend the rules in style. Image via Bad Guitar Studio

TENZFP2025: 1,500 Gold, 10 Original Pop Can, and Basic Sticker Pack.

SHROUDFP2025: 1,500 Gold, 10 Original Pop Can, and Basic Sticker Pack.

RECRENTFP2025: 1,500 Gold, 10 Original Pop Can, and Basic Sticker Pack.

1,500 Gold, 10 Original Pop Can, and Basic Sticker Pack. FRAGPUNKFPS: 1,500 Gold and 10 Lancer Skin Keys.

300 Gold, 168 FragPunk Coins, and Wild Dawn Sticker Pack.

The codes grant Gold to spend on new unlocks, including Lancers. There’s also a bunch of Original Pop Cans that you can use in the Lottery (aka gacha) to try and get some new weapon skins, lancer skins, weapon charms, stickers, and more.

How to redeem FragPunk codes

Couldn’t be easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem a FragPunk code, open the escape menu on the main screen and select Redemption Code. Enter the code from the list and confirm. You can then collect the rewards through the mailbox in the bottom right corner of the main menu.

Expired FragPunk codes

The list of FragPunk codes constantly changes, with old codes expiring and new ones coming out. You can find all expired codes in the list below to ensure you’re not trying to use an old code that no longer works.

