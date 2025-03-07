All free skins in FragPunk and how to get them

FragPunk is the latest competitor to the likes of VALORANT and CS2, combining arcade mechanics with the familiar tactical shooter formula.

Recommended Videos

The game, like any other modern release, has tons of skins and cosmetics, many of which are free and obtainable at no charge. So, here are all the free FragPunk skins and how you can get them.

All free FragPunk skins

FragPunk features skins and cosmetics for its Lancers and weapons, going from substantial changes to minor facelifts. But you can unlock many of these skins by simply progressing through each character’s and weapon’s levels, which grant you free skins, stickers, and other decorations. Not every skin requires the same weapon or Lancer level, so here’s what you need to do to get all of them.

All free Lancer skins in FragPunk

You can unlock all free Lancer skins in FragPunk by progressing each individual Lancer to level 25. You can do this by simply playing the game and trying your best in each match. Here are all the skins:

Colorway Axon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Broker. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Chum. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Corona. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Hollowpoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Jaguar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Kismet. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Nitro. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Pathojen. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Serket. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Sonar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Spider. Screenshot by Dot Esports Colorway Zephyr. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All free weapon skins in FragPunk

Every weapon, except the Utility Gun, has free unlockable skins in FragPunk. Most of them are the Diamond Realm variants, unlocked upon reaching the 12th and final progression level. The Striker Axe also gets a free skin, though it is rewarded to players who logged in for seven consecutive days.

Daggers also get free variants, though their unlocking is tied to the progression of individual Lancers. Each Lancer has their own unique Dagger, given to you once you reach level 23 with each respective Lancer. Though these skins aren’t the best of the best the game has to offer, it’s still good to see free cosmetics. Here are all the weapon skins:

Azure Blossom Striker. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Bad Moon-S. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Bad Reputation. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Boom Broom. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Clampdown. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Cold Shoulder. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Cure-All. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Discipline. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Fever. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Ghost Pepper. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Highlife. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Mad Dog-S. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Meat Maker. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm My Way. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Resolver. Screenshot by Dot Esports Diamond Realm Vicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FragPunk is also set to grant players additional free skin unlocks, both through event and Ranked rewards, so make sure to stay tuned and give it your best out on the Ranked battlefield!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy