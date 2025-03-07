All free skins in FragPunk and how to get them

FragPunk is the latest competitor to the likes of VALORANT and CS2, combining arcade mechanics with the familiar tactical shooter formula.
The game, like any other modern release, has tons of skins and cosmetics, many of which are free and obtainable at no charge. So, here are all the free FragPunk skins and how you can get them.
Table of contents
All free FragPunk skins
FragPunk features skins and cosmetics for its Lancers and weapons, going from substantial changes to minor facelifts. But you can unlock many of these skins by simply progressing through each character’s and weapon’s levels, which grant you free skins, stickers, and other decorations. Not every skin requires the same weapon or Lancer level, so here’s what you need to do to get all of them.
All free Lancer skins in FragPunk
You can unlock all free Lancer skins in FragPunk by progressing each individual Lancer to level 25. You can do this by simply playing the game and trying your best in each match. Here are all the skins:
All free weapon skins in FragPunk
Every weapon, except the Utility Gun, has free unlockable skins in FragPunk. Most of them are the Diamond Realm variants, unlocked upon reaching the 12th and final progression level. The Striker Axe also gets a free skin, though it is rewarded to players who logged in for seven consecutive days.
Daggers also get free variants, though their unlocking is tied to the progression of individual Lancers. Each Lancer has their own unique Dagger, given to you once you reach level 23 with each respective Lancer. Though these skins aren’t the best of the best the game has to offer, it’s still good to see free cosmetics. Here are all the weapon skins:
FragPunk is also set to grant players additional free skin unlocks, both through event and Ranked rewards, so make sure to stay tuned and give it your best out on the Ranked battlefield!
Published: Mar 6, 2025 07:22 pm