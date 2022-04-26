When do Street Fighter’s Sakura and Blanka skins release in Fortnite?

Fortnite is taking players back to the arcade with new Street Fighter-themed cosmetics and the Blanka and Sakura Cup event. On April 27 and 28, players on all platforms get to fight for an exclusive loading screen. And for the first time, Epic Games is also including a separate mobile-only cup.

After Ryu, Chun-Li, Cammy, and Guile, Blanka and Sakura are the two Street Fighter characters chosen to headline the new collaboration with Epic’s battle royale. In addition to their outfits, they will each come with their own emotes, back bling, pickaxe, and alternative style skins. Blanka Delgado was inspired by Boman Delgado, from Capcom’s Rival Schools, while Sakura Gym was inspired by one of the character’s own alternate looks from Street Fighter IV.

Competitors, it’s time to FIGHT 🥊



Taking a break from the crane game, @StreetFighter's World Warriors Blanka and Sakura are coming to fight.



Read about their two Tournaments that are happening, including a mobile-only Tournament!



Details: https://t.co/uUi1f2t2Hs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2022

When do Sakura and Blanka’s Street Fighter skins release in Fortnite?

The duo will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting on the second day of the Blanka and Sakura Cup event. This means on Thursday, April 28, at 7pm CT, you can grab the exclusive looks and items to complete your Street Fighter collection. Like most cosmetics in the game, they are limited-time items, so don’t wait too long or you might miss out on the opportunity to play as your favorite characters.

This collaboration is part of Street Fighter’s 35th-anniversary celebrations. The first title of Capcom’s iconic fighting game franchise was released in Japanese arcades on Aug. 12, 1987. In February 2022, at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final, the developer officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 is in the works. More information is likely to come this summer.

Recently, Fortnite also announced a collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan and a new show in the Soundwave Series featuring Brazilian rapper Emicida, which will take place on April 29.