Sakura and Blanka coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is known for introducing some of the most impressive brand partnerships and crossover characters in the gaming industry. Now, two new characters from the Street Fighter series will be joining Fortnite. Blanka and Sakura will be released into the fight starting April 28 at 7pm CT.

As Street Fighter reaches its 35th anniversary, the series will be celebrating in part by bringing two classic characters to Fortnite. Epic will also hold two Cups this week to commemorate the new characters, where players can unlock a loading screen featuring the two characters and Peely.

Image via Epic Games

Blanka has been remade in Fortnite in all his glory, with fangs and claws bared. In addition to the Blanka outfit, he also comes with a much more professional Blanka Delgado alternative style. Blanka has a built-in Backflip emote that will help the player celebrate with a flair.

Image via Epic Games

Blanka will also come with the Blanka-Chan back bling, which resembles a mini-version of the beast himself. It’s reactive to kills and will become more electrified with every player’s kill. Blanka’s pickaxe, the Tropical Hazard Kebab, doubles as his favorite snack.

Image via Epic Games

Sakura will also be making a stand on the Island, following in Ryu’s steps. But Sakura’s ready to prove she’s stronger with her new Fortnite outfit. She has an alt style with a gym look inspired by one of her alt outfits in Street Fighter IV. Sakura also comes with a Victory Sway emote, which shows her confidence.

Image via Epic Games

She’ll have the Hanakaze Claw back bling, which resembles a mini version of a claw machine game. In addition, the Fighting Tournament Trophy pickaxe will give you some extra reach to punch your opponents, and the Kayari Buta glider will make sure you land safely.

On top of the cosmetics coming to the game, there will be two Blanka and Sakura Cups held over the coming days that will award Fortnite players with a loading screen. The first will be the mobile-only Zero Build Duos Cup tomorrow, and the second will be open to all platforms in the Battle Royale Duos Cup.

To win either Cup, players will need two-factor authentication and have an account level of 50 or above. In addition, to win either Cup, the player will need to get 25 eliminations within the specified number of matches. Thanks to the mobile and all-platform Cups, some players will have two opportunities to unlock the loading screen.