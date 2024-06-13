Forgot password
LEGO Fortnite Expert mode
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

What is LEGO Fortnite Expert mode?

A mode for brave adventurers.
Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 07:08 am

LEGO Fortnite is a survival game from the start, unless you choose to play in Sandbox mode so you can focus more on building.

Fortnite’s blocky game mode is all about gathering resources, food, and materials to assemble your village and survive the wild lands. If this is the aspect you enjoy the most about LEGO Fortnite, the game’s Expert mode might be tailor-made for you. In stark contrast to Cozy Mode, Expert Mode amps up every challenge in the regular survival mode of LEGO Fortnite. In this guide, I’ll go over every new feature and default setting for Expert mode.

What is Expert mode in LEGO Fortnite?

storm enemies in LEGO Fortnite
Up for a challenge? Image via Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite’s Expert mode challenges you to endure a tough adventure with stronger enemies, permadeath, and exclusive trophies.

Unlike LEGO Fortnite’s regular survival mode, the world is populated with Storm-Wild enemies—creatures infected by a mysterious storm. These foes are tougher, stronger, and faster than their regular counterparts. From Bone Wolves to Frost Brutes, every enemy poses a significant threat that demands careful planning and skillful combat.

Stronger enemies

Even without the storm’s influence, enemies in Expert mode are more formidable than in other modes. Equip yourself with powerful gear like Recurve Crossbows and Longswords to stand a chance against the heightened danger.

Permadeath

In Expert mode, losing all your hearts means permanent elimination from that world. However, with a Totem of Return equipped, you get one chance to revive at your bed with your gear intact—though the totem sacrifices itself in the process. It’s a small price to pay for another shot at survival in this unforgiving landscape.

Trophies for your bravery

If you prove your prowess, you earn exclusive trophies that showcase your survival skills. Defeat Storm-Wild enemies in different regions like the Grasslands, Dry Valley, and Frostlands to unlock these awards.

All Expert Mode settings

When you start a world in Expert mode in LEGO Fortnite, expect the following default settings:

  • Enemies are always on, with increased difficulty.
  • Storm-Wild enemies roam freely, presenting constant danger.
  • Survival metrics like Hunger, Temperature, and Stamina are active, so you need food, potions, and charms to stay alive.
  • Player elimination is permanent, which makes every encounter, be it silly or grand, terribly high-stakes.
  • You drop all items from your inventory when you’re eliminated, so make sure you stay alive.
  • Friendly creatures and villagers can help, but the world’s power system and the safety of village animals are crucial responsibilities.
