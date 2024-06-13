What is LEGO Fortnite Cozy Mode?

LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite’s game mode that’s all about survival and building mode, continues to evolve over time.

Originally a simple LEGO building game with a few foes and the odd alpaca run-in, LEGO Fortnite has grown into quite the layered gaming experience. It ticks all the boxes for cozy game fans—Fishing, adorable villagers, farming—the whole deal. But surviving in this world isn’t exactly easy.

Getting blindsided by a Brute that kicks you out of the game can be a buzzkill for what should be a tranquil farming sim. Thankfully, Epic Games realized LEGO Fortnite could use some toning down, so now we’ve got a cozy mode. In this guide, I’ll break down every tweak made to turn LEGO Fortnite into a laid-back experience in Cozy Mode.

What is Cozy Mode in LEGO Fortnite?

Still LEGO Fortnite, just with less survival and more cozy. Image via Epic Games

LEGO Fortnite‘s Cozy Mode is a laid-back adventure where you can explore, build, and create without some of the tougher survival challenges found in other modes. It strikes a perfect balance between action and relaxation. Let’s dive into the details of what makes it special.

Slumber, a friendly guide

In Cozy Mode, you’ll be greeted by Slumber, a friendly guide who’ll help you navigate through your journey step-by-step. Whether you’re crafting, exploring, or battling enemies, Slumber’s got your back.

Cozy Mode’s default settings overview

Here are the default settings you’ll encounter in Cozy Mode in LEGO Fortnite.

Enemies : On (Encounter foes in your adventure)

: On (Encounter foes in your adventure) Enemy Difficulty : Easy (Take on enemies with less challenge. Take that, Brutes)

: Easy (Take on enemies with less challenge. Take that, Brutes) Storm-Wild Enemies : Off (Enemies won’t be influenced by environmental changes. They’re always easy to beat)

: Off (Enemies won’t be influenced by environmental changes. They’re always easy to beat) Hunger, Temperature, Stamina : Off (Focus on building and exploring without worrying about survival meters. No need to look for food, temperature potions, or drink stamina-replenishing food)

: Off (Focus on building and exploring without worrying about survival meters. No need to look for food, temperature potions, or drink stamina-replenishing food) Player Elimination : Respawn (Get back into the action quickly without being dragged back to your camp)

: Respawn (Get back into the action quickly without being dragged back to your camp) Drop Inventory Upon Elimination : Off (Keep your items safe and always in your backpack)

: Off (Keep your items safe and always in your backpack) Friendly Creatures : On (Meet helpful allies during your journey)

: On (Meet helpful allies during your journey) Friendly Damage : Off (No accidental harm to your fellow players, if you’re into multiplayer)

: Off (No accidental harm to your fellow players, if you’re into multiplayer) Villagers : On (Interact with friendly NPCs and ask them to join your village)

: On (Interact with friendly NPCs and ask them to join your village) Power System: Off (You don’t need power to run your village or vehicles)

(You don’t need power to run your village or vehicles) Village Animals Removed On Elimination: Off (Your animal buddies won’t die, they stay in your farm village forever)

While Cozy Mode has default settings, remember you can always tweak them to tailor your experience.

