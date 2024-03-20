Epic adds LEGO tools to Fortnite Creative suite, releases new playable Islands

The massive Fortnite Creative community has been gifted another set of tools thanks to the growing partnership between Epic Games and the LEGO Group.

LEGO styles, elements, and other brand assets are now available to use in both the Unreal Editor for Fortnite and Fortnite Creative, the two free tools that developers can use to design, develop, and publish games and experience within Fortnite. With these new assets, players and creators can now publish their own LEGO Islands in Fortnite. Included in the added assets are four usable templates for newer creators.

All the power of LEGO in your creative hands. Image via Epic Games and LEGO Group

There is a small catch to creating LEGO Islands, though: All published LEGO Islands must have an ESRB rating of E10+ to be playable in the U.S. and a PEGI rating of age seven to be playable in most of Europe. This is to keep up with the “family-friendly” and “for all ages” focus for the Fortnite and LEGO partnership. But creators who do meet these guidelines and publish their LEGO Islands are eligible to earn payouts if they’re part of the Fortnite Island Creator Program, which requires an application to be filled out on the Epic website.

For those looking for inspiration when it comes to their own creations or those who just want to play right away, there are three new LEGO Island experiences now available in-game. LEGO Prop Hunt is a LEGO take on the popular hide-and-seek game mode, LEGO Battle Arena lets players learn and hone their skills at a Ninjago dojo, and LEGO Cat Island Adventure lets players meet and bond with a cat.

Epic and LEGO both plan to unveil more LEGO-themed experiences in Fortnite this year. This comes after a LEGO Fortnite survival mode was released in December 2023 and quickly became a hit with the game’s community.

