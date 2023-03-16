Fortnite Creative 2.0 release date confirmed as a standalone program

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games right now due to the extensive number of ways that players can enjoy the game. Whether it be through the PvE Save the World mode, the battle royale, or creative, Epic Games is setting up Fortnite as a platform for growth. The biggest asset to that will be the Unreal Editor in Fortnite, a.k.a. Creative 2.0, and now fans finally have a release date.

Epic Games announced the release of the program with a teaser video on the official Fortnite Creative Twitter account. It was rumored that the release of the program would be coming sometime this month, but now the release date has been revealed as March 22. There will also likely be a more in-depth trailer released alongside the new Creative program.

The beginning of the future is built together.



3.22.2023 I Wishlist on EGS now.https://t.co/UgXn1xJSra pic.twitter.com/5oZvhEAYJb — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) March 16, 2023

Players who want to wishlist the program can do so now on the Epic Games Store, which seems to be the only place where Unreal Editor is available. It’s a standalone program, so it may take longer to input into other services like Xbox and PlayStation if it’s coming to those platforms at all. Epic hasn’t said, so we’ll have to wait for official confirmation either way.

The page on the EGS shows a couple of snapshots that give a very brief look at some of the features coming as part of the program, including a cropped in-level editor and the new Verse coding language specifically created for this program. There will likely be more in-depth looks at all of these features in the days leading up to the release of the program.

New look at the Verse programming language which can be used in the process of creating Fortnite maps: pic.twitter.com/iZtAEIUvlS — shiina (@RealShiina) March 16, 2023

Keep an eye on Fortnite social media for more information, as this will likely be a considerable launch that’s remembered and referenced for the rest of the game’s future.