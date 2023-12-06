LEGO Fortnite really is like Minecraft, and fans are ecstatic

The cinematic trailer has been revealed for LEGO Fortnite and the new mode truly looks to be a LEGO version of Minecraft—which has delighted fans.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer, debuting on YouTube, did not show official gameplay from the new game mode, which drops on Dec. 7, but dropped some major hints of what to expect—and those with experience in Minecraft will immediately feel right at home.

Time to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports via YouTube

Footage showed a LEGO character destroying a ruined castle and building a house after crafting an axe, farming vegetables and animals, then crafting a crossbow to fight a wolf. The adventure then took the group, including Peely the banana, to a mine where LEGO Skeletons and a huge boss were revealed, hinting towards some major boss fights.

Reactions on social media were immediately positive, with a flurry of fans on Twitter declaring their hype for LEGO Fortnite. Some were stunned that the game mode would be free, while others just expressed their delight at being able to farm LEGO Lettuces.

Attention was also cast toward the map, which looked to be massive, while others joked that the movement in LEGO Fortnite looks to be better than in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode—after recent changes proved to be unpopular among players.

I’m mostly excited to build my own little town and create a vibrant LEGO world as, unfortunately, I’m yet to win the lottery and convert my loft into a sprawling LEGO den. Until that day comes, this will absolutely scratch that itch.

Perhaps the greatest thing about LEGO Fortnite, however, is the potential it has. Given the long list of licenses that both LEGO and Fortnite have had over the years, we really could see everything all come together for an ultimate LEGO world with regular updates providing new content, characters, and tonnes more.