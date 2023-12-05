‘It took us a few days to get used to it’: Fortnite devs open up about Chapter 5 movement changes

Fortnite players feeling confused by the battle royale’s movement changes can take solace in the fact the Epic Games developers struggled to “get used to it” too.

The battle royale devs have admitted it took them days to adjust to Fortnite’s v28.00 update during their playtests. In its latest update, the title’s typical movement steered in a different direction, with the devs adding variations like wall-climbing and vaulting to Fortnite’s long list of directional abilities, and it’s thrown gamers. These changes were also paired with slower crouching and running, alongside faster sideways and backward paces.

All new characters this season. Image via Epic Games

If you’re finding Chapter Five, Season One’s new movement difficult, Epic suggested in a Dec. 4 X post to adjust your mouse and keyboard settings. This is due to the potential collision between the default settings and your personal changes. Otherwise, it seems like gamers are going to have to get used to Fortnite’s new movement—just like the game designers did when they were originally running the new style through the wringer.

Fortnite’s movement has actually been an ever-changing experience for some time now too. Nearly every new battle royale season has has some kind of movement-based tweak, whether it be new vehicles, zip lines, or a shockwave grenade that throws you across the map. The introduction of new map features like volcanoes has also dramatically changed movement and map-traversal speed in Fortnite. Epic even changed the movement game by introducing grind rails around certain areas of the map to make faster movement more viable. The latest changes might be drastic, but it should be something gamers are used to.

These new changes came as part of the initial stages of Chapter Five, Season One. This season introduced a collection of new skins including Eminem, Peter Grffiin, and Solid Snake, and is bringing one of the biggest cosmetic updates in Fortnite’s history.

LEGO Fortnite is days away from permanently shaking up the store. Gamers can look forward to an all-new LEGO-based game mode, and skins to match. For every skin in a player’s inventory, they’ll receive the same skin in its LEGO form. This is a massive feat for Epic, and they’ve even warned players of its difficulty.

But, before LEGO makes its grand entrance into the Fortnite universe, players will have to get used to the new movement. With any luck, its new block form won’t change it further.