How to Force Jump onto a Grind Rail in Fortnite

Fortnite and Star Wars have been close friends for years, with many characters from the Force-powered universe showing up in Fortnite. However, before this most recent event, players could only use lightsabers without any Force powers. This new update gives players new powers and encourages them to use these abilities on the classic Fortnite island.

What’s the best way to Force Jump onto or off a grind rail in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing you’ll need to do is find Force powers by locating one of the green, blue, or red circles on your mini-map. When you approach, they’ll have a hologram you can interact with, at which point you’ll enter a rift and come back out with the Force. This includes the ability to Force Jump, which just means you can jump a second time when you’re in the air.

Related: Fortnite data miners believe they’ve found first season three collab

Once you’re powered up head to Mega City or one of the newer POIs with rails, at which point all you’ll need to do is use the Force Jump to begin grinding. If you end up on a rail, just double-jump to get off to complete the quest. Either way, you’ll only need to do it once before the quest completes and you get your Galactic Reputation.

If you’re having issues one way, like trying to jump onto the rail, then consider using the Force Jump to jump off of it instead.