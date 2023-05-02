Fortnite data miners believe they’ve found the first collab of Chapter Four, season three

Fortnite data miners have found new items indicating a new Spider-Man collaboration is on the way, which is likely connected to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.
According to Fortnite data miner and leaker HYPEX, new Spider-Man-themed items and skins have been found in the game files. The items include a WebSlinger Mythic, two skins codenamed “Hero & Menace Universal,” two pickaxes and back blings, and one emote.
The items aren’t confirmed to be tied to Across the Spider-Verse, but it would make sense considering the movie releases next month, June 2.
Players are speculating that The Hero skin will be Miles Morales, while the Menace skin could be Spider-Man 2099. Spider-Man 2099 is typically a hero, but the trailers and previews for the upcoming movie show him at odds with Morales.
The new Mythic item is codenamed “Fearless Flight” and appears to be a wearable pair of Spider-Man gloves. The item will reportedly cost 600 gold and be sold by an NPC, although it’s unclear what the item will do.
Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The films focus on Miles Morales as he grows into his role as Spider-Man and interacts with other versions of the superhero from other universes.
It is unclear if or when the new Fortnite items will be officially added to the game, although fans can likely expect them within the next month.