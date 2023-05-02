Fortnite data miners believe they’ve found the first collab of Chapter Four, season three

The new items are likely tied to the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Fortnite data miners have found new items indicating a new Spider-Man collaboration is on the way, which is likely connected to the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

Fortnite are working on a new Spider-Man Collab with a WebSlinger Mythic, 2 skins codenamed "Hero & Menace Universal", 2 pickaxes & backbllings & an Emote.



Most likely Miles, or at least related to the Spider-Verse movie releasing next Month. Lines up with S3's release too. pic.twitter.com/UYwJs0Wfsb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 2, 2023

According to Fortnite data miner and leaker HYPEX, new Spider-Man-themed items and skins have been found in the game files. The items include a WebSlinger Mythic, two skins codenamed “Hero & Menace Universal,” two pickaxes and back blings, and one emote.

The items aren’t confirmed to be tied to Across the Spider-Verse, but it would make sense considering the movie releases next month, June 2.

Players are speculating that The Hero skin will be Miles Morales, while the Menace skin could be Spider-Man 2099. Spider-Man 2099 is typically a hero, but the trailers and previews for the upcoming movie show him at odds with Morales.

Fortnite added a new version of the SpiderMan Mythics codenamed "Fearless Flight", and they'll cost 600 gold when sold by some NPC. It could be a new item but it's unlikely because it's under the SpiderMan Mythic folder. pic.twitter.com/F3UObcvBJM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 2, 2023

The new Mythic item is codenamed “Fearless Flight” and appears to be a wearable pair of Spider-Man gloves. The item will reportedly cost 600 gold and be sold by an NPC, although it’s unclear what the item will do.

Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The films focus on Miles Morales as he grows into his role as Spider-Man and interacts with other versions of the superhero from other universes.

It is unclear if or when the new Fortnite items will be officially added to the game, although fans can likely expect them within the next month.