What is at the end of the Rainbow in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite just launched and offers an expansive sandbox experience that has players exploring the landscape, digging for resources, and building structures. If you look up at the sky once in a while, you’ll see a colorful (though somewhat elusive) rainbow. At the end of the rainbow, you might not find hidden treasure, but something much more heartwarming instead.

How to reach the end of the Rainbow in LEGO Fortnite

Follow the Rainbow

Chase that Rainbow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Musical Rainbow Cloud, a dazzling wonder in the sky, isn’t just a visual treat but also a gameplay element with rewarding interactions. To embark on this colorful quest, players must first spot a rainbow in the sky and follow it. This rainbow, unlike its real-world counterpart, has an end that signals the location of the cloud. That said, there is a catch to chasing rainbows. As night falls, the rainbow and its animated cloud both disappear, adding a sense of urgency to your quest. Spotting the rainbow during the daytime is crucial.

Access the Musical Rainbow Cloud

Build some stairs to access the floating cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cloud at the end of the rainbow floats just high enough above the ground to complicate its access. Reaching it requires some creative problem-solving. One method involves stacking two or three staircases, thus creating a bridge between the ground and the cloud. This method, although resource-intensive, is a reliable way to reach your colorful destination. Luckily, there are a few trees nearby you can scavenge for wood.

Dance for loot!

Show off your moves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the Musical Rainbow Cloud, you’re encouraged to interact with its diverse inhabitants with emotes. Your dance performance unlocks a cache of items, predominantly food and ingredients, of blue and purple rarity. It may not be a game-changing reward, but it acknowledges the effort needed to reach the cloud and adds a practical benefit to exploration.

Beyond its gameplay implications, the Musical Rainbow Cloud has a deeper significance, as it highlights the game’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. As many LEGO fans know, this feature is a virtual interpretation of the real-life LEGO set Everyone is Awesome. The reference is unmistakable as the array of colors precisely mirrors those of the LGBTQIA+ flag. This subtle yet powerful tribute within a mainstream game like LEGO Fortnite is both commendable and significant, reflecting the growth of inclusivity in the gaming world.