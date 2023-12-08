Category:
Fortnite

All quests and rewards in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Score XP and more.

Danny Forster

Published: Dec 8, 2023 02:37 pm
Fortnite Rocket Racing track with cars racing from start

Players competing within ranked and non-ranked Fortnite Rocket Racing modes can earn a variety of cosmetics simply by racing. 

In Fortnite Rocket Racing, players get to drive cars from Rocket League on unique tracks full of obstacles and jumps that require stealthy maneuvers. The first thing players will want to complete is the tutorial, earning them their first and possibly only car. Once the tutorial has been completed, players then have the option of competing against other Fortnite Rocket Racing racers through ranked or unranked tracks. 

Every quest and reward in Fortnite Rocket Racing

There are two sets of stagnant quests within Fortnite Rocket Racing. The first players will encounter are the “Try Rocket Racing” quests. These are simple to achieve and unlock your first car, the Octane. Completing 10 races will also unlock the Dieselback Pack Back Bling, and hitting the gold rank will unlock Jackie as an avatar

list of daily quests within Fortnite Rocket Racing
Daily quests | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

Players can also unlock rewards through daily quests that are subject to change and may include objectives like hitting turbo or beating other players. The other set of quests is found within the Season Zero Kickoff bonus quests.

Season Zero Kickoff bonus quests

List of Season Kickoff quests Fortnite Rocket Racing
Season Kickoff quests | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

Complete a bulk number of Season Zero Kickoff quests within Fortnite Rocket Racing to earn decals for the Octane while also earning additional XP. 

  • Five quests completed: Reward is 5,000 XP and a wing decal
  • 10 quests completed: Reward is 10,000 XP and a lightning bolt decal
  • 15 quests completed: Reward is 15,000 XP and a star decal
  • 25 quests completed: Reward is 20,000 XP and a tech decal
  • 35 quests completed: Reward is 25,000 XP and a skull decal

Individual Season Zero bonus quests

  • Compete in up to four races: Reward is 4,000 XP
  • Drive a total distance of 75,000: Reward is 2,000 XP
  • Drift total distance of 25,000: Reward is 2,000 XP
  • Activate turbo up to 10 times: Reward is 2,000 XP
  • Fly a total distance of up to 25,000: Reward is 2,000 XP


How to get more cars in Fortnite Rocket Racing
How to fix error code 208 in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Ranked Fortnite Rocket Racing rewards

Cars racing on track in Fortnite Rocket Racing
Rank up and earn rewards. Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

All free-to-play players start with the Octane as their car with OEM tires. Ranking up earns players different colored OEM rims and XP that can be applied to the Fortnite battle pass. 

Silver

  • Rank One earns tires with cobalt rims and 30,000 XP
  • Rank Two earns a double stripe decal and 35,000 XP
  • Rand Three earns tires with lime rims and 40,000 XP

Gold

  • Rank One earns 45,000 XP
  • Rank Two earns tires with grey rims and 50,000 XP
  • Rank Three earns tires with saffron rims and 55,000 XP
Platinum

  • Rank one earns Sky Blue rims and 60,000 XP
  • Rank Two earns 65,000 XP
  • Rank Three earns Forest Green rims and 70,000 XP

Diamond

  • Rank one earns Pink rims and 75,000 XP
  • Rank Two earns Burnt Sienna rims and 80,000 XP
  • Rank Three earns Black rims and 85,000 XP
Elite

  • Hitting Elite earns Titanium White rims and 90,000 XP

Champion

  • Hitting Champion earns Crimson rims and 95,000 XP
Unreal

  • Hitting Unreal earns Purple rims and 100,000 XP



Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.