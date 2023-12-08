How to get more cars in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Epic Games in partnership with Rocket League launched Fortnite Rocket Racing on Dec. 8, offering one free car and several others through bundles and the battle pass.

Season Zero kicked off with the release of Fortnite Rocket Racing, a mode that offers a variety of tracks that involve maneuvering around obstacles and flying if a player wants to finish a race. Players can even drive on roads that are sideways and upside down. Plenty of cosmetics are available upon completing quests and ranking up the Fortnite Rocket Racking ladder. Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of cars available at the time of writing. Every car in Fortnite Rocket Racing Octane | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

There are three main quests available to players upon loading into Fortnite Rocket Racing for the first time. Players will want to complete the tutorial, which unlocks Octane as the first car. Considered one of the best cars in Rocket League, Octane looks basic but packs a punch. After acquiring Octane as your racing vehicle, you will have to put your skills to the test through a variety of courses. Completing races unlocks daily and Rocket Racing-specific quests that provide a host of cosmetics. The Octane, however, is the only free-to-play car available at launch.

Battle Pass cars

Scorpion

To unlock other cars in Fortnite Rocket Racking, you can either purchase bundles from the shop or get the battle pass. A battle pass costs 950 Vbucks, or around $9, and contains a Scorpion at level 82. Once the Scorpion is unlocked, you can earn cosmetics at level 86 like stripes, a Scorpion custom decal, and a Society decal.

Bundle cars

Jäger 619
Cyclone
Diesel