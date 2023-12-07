Do resources respawn in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered

In LEGO Fortnite, the world around you can be broken down into materials used for building tools, structures, and eventually thriving villages or incredible bases. But what happens to the resources like trees or stone after you break them down?

Players well experienced in Minecraft, which LEGO Fortnite takes a lot of inspiration from, know that resources like trees and crops will need to be replanted for them to grow again. And with so much to build early on between crafting stations, tools, and weapons, we need to know if we can count on the environment around us to provide plenty of resources.

Which resources respawn in LEGO Fortnite?

I’m gonna need a bigger axe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most common resource sources like trees, stone, and raspberry bushes will frequently respawn, with you having to manually plant or add them back to the world after you harvest them. This means you should have plenty of access to basics like wood, granite, and food while you’re playing.

Containers like supply crates and chests that you find in ruined structures, though, will not replenish with new items. Once they are looted, they will stay empty, but the crate itself can be broken down into wood.

Tip: Even though resources replenish, build a village near a forest edge to have even more access to trees and stone.

Additionally, mobs like spiders, skeletons, and rollers will also respawn, with skeletons in particular popping up all around you during the nighttime. These creatures will provide plenty of resources needed for upgrades like bones, web, and shells.

How to maximize resource gathering in LEGO Fortnite

For basic wood and granite, make sure to keep your head down and prioritize the individual pieces on the ground while exploring and looting. It may seem tedious, but there are quite a lot of individual pieces, and they don’t cost you tool durability.

Speaking of tools, you should also make a point to upgrade your crafting station and get uncommon tools since the basic tools will break on you very quickly and end up costing you more materials just to make more.