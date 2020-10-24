The 12 rarest dances and emotes in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Phone It In – Screengrab via Epic Games Zany – Screengrab via Epic Games On the Hook – Screengrab via Epic Games Tidy – Screengrab via Epic Games Fresh – Screengrab via Epic Games Rambunctious – Screengrab via Epic Games The original Floss – Screengrab via Epic Games Pony Up – Screengrab via Epic Games Where is Matt? – Screengrab via Epic Games Marsh Walk – Screengrab via Epic Games Dance Off – Screengrab via Epic Games Pop Lock – Screengrab via Epic Games

Skin-based monetization systems existed long before Fortnite: Battle Royale was launched, but it’s almost impossible to deny its influence to turn the game into a mainstream entity.

Epic Games found the ultimate formula in skins, harvesting tools, back blings, emotes, gliders, and finally dances. All of these items allow players to show off their personality and sense of style in Fortnite, mostly after they outplay another opponent.

While the developer started off slow with the cosmetics around the game’s launch, it has turned into a skin-manufacturing powerhouse over the years. There are so many cosmetics available inside the game that it’s nearly impossible to count them.

Most games tend to use color-coding for determining the rarity of cosmetics or items, but Fortnite players measure rarity by the availability of a skin. Even a rare, or blue, dance can be considered one of the most unique emotes in the game only because the number of players who own it will be relatively low.

This availability turns the emotes, like the ones on our list, into an excellent way to show off how long you’ve been playing Fortnite. Some emotes and dances owe their rarity to being featured on early battle passes, while others just never became available through the in-game shop after their release.

Here are the rarest dances and emotes in Fortnite.

Pony Up

Pony Up – Screengrab via Epic Games

Its name may be “Pony Up,” but you’ll be riding the iconic Fortnite llama upon activating this emote. Pony Up was added to the game during Chapter one, season 10, and was obtainable through the second season’s battle pass.

Unless Epic decides to release a spin-off version of it, it’s almost impossible for this emote to make its way back to the in-game shop.

The original Floss

The original Floss – Screengrab via Epic Games

Flossing may not be on top of everyone’s list before going to bed. It’s meaning in Fortnite, however, makes it a must-have to taunt enemies.

Floss was introduced to the game during the second season’s battle pass and quickly became one of the most iconic dances that originated from Fortnite. Football players like Dele Alli performed the Floss after scoring goals, which goes to show how wide Fortnite’s player base is.

Rambunctious

Rambunctious – Screengrab via Epic Games

There’s always that one person who refuses to dance throughout a party. When they start dancing, though, they dance like there’s no tomorrow, and everyone’s jaw drops.

Rambunctious features all the moves that fit the above description, and it was added to the game as a shop item in 2018. It’s been more than 700 days since this catchy dance was available, but it still has a chance to make a comeback since it wasn’t a part of any battle pass.

Fresh

Fresh – Screengrab via Epic Games

Morning Fortnite sessions tend to be some of the most interesting ones. Early birds either include players who skipped school or work for various reasons or those who never slept in the first place. It’s easy to notice if a player is feeling sleepy by how they’re playing, and Fresh is just the perfect dance to wake anyone up.

This energetic shuffle was introduced in 2017 and hasn’t seen the light of day again for over 700 days.

Tidy

Tidy – Screengrab via Epic Games

If you’ve been a part of the internet culture over the last couple of decades, you may be familiar with the iconic GIF of Snoop Dogg where the rapper is jiggling from side to side. While the Tidy emote doesn’t come with his legendary track “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” it does a fantastic job of recreating it inside the game.

Tidy does it in a somewhat slower way, however, which is just perfect for annoying opponents you just knocked out. Tidy was released back in 2018, and it hasn’t hit the in-game shop again for more than 670 days.

On the Hook

On the Hook – Screengrab via Epic Games

Sniping is an art form. Not everyone can be precise enough to land calculated shots, but it’s also possible to get extremely lucky. If you have a reputation of hitting silly sniper shots without even trying, the On the Hook emote will be perfect for sending anyone spectating you back to the lobby.

On the Hook will have your characters releasing a bait to catch a fish, and it even catches a big one. The celebratory pose with the fish acts as the final nail in your opponent’s coffins. This 2018 emote hasn’t returned to the shop for more than 600 days now, but at least you can still fish in Fortnite matches.

Zany

Zany – Screengrab via Epic Games

The song “Dame Tu Cosita” may not be one of the highlights of 2018, but it was certainly popular enough to make it into everyone’s social media feeds for months. The dance routine it featured looked fun, but the tune was nothing but repetitive.

Epic’s take on the phenomenon is definitely better, in this case, and Zany features a dance similar to the one in the song with a better melody. It was released in 2018, and it has gone AWOL for over 610 days.

Pop Lock

Pop Lock – Screengrab via Epic Games

Dancing like Michael Jackson used to be the dream of every kid who was a “Smooth Criminal.”

While the melody is entirely out of character for MJ, Pop Lock features a dance that would undoubtedly fit his style. Released back in 2018, this dance has been missing from the in-game shop for over 540 days.

Dance Off

Dance Off – Screengrab via Epic Games

Epic is the master of collaborations. Marvel’s introduction to the Fortnite universe has boosted the game’s popularity to unimaginable levels. Seeing comic book characters and even skits from movies in Fortnite is an everyday thing now.

The Dance Off emote features the exact dance routine that Star-Lord performs in the movies. The emote was available in the Guardians of the Galaxy set that was released in mid-2019, and it hasn’t been back for more than 530 days. Considering Epic continues to work with Marvel and there have been examples of Marvel cosmetics making a comeback, this one may not be that far off in the future.

Phone It In

Phone It In – Screengrab via Epic Games

Even if you aren’t a keen follower of Eurovision’s song contest, it’s almost impossible not to recognize the epic sax guy. The smooth sax player from Moldova has been the highlight of the event every time his band joined, and he does the same in Fortnite.

The Phone It In emote doesn’t feature any of his tunes, but it still has the moves. Every time you score a kill, you’ll be able to throw an epic sax solo with this emote. It hasn’t hit the in-game shop for more than 450 days, but it reappeared in the shop more than five times before its disappearance.

Marsh Walk

Marsh Walk – Screengrab via Epic Games

Comic book legends aren’t the only collaborations Epic makes throughout a year. The developer also got into holding in-game concerts, which also come with emotes and skins that belong to the Icon Series.

Marsh Walk was a part of the Marshmello concert in 2019. The dance was a part of the DJ’s set, and it hasn’t been back to the shop for more than 450 days.

Where is Matt?

Where is Matt? – Screengrab via Epic Games

Early 2010s could be the golden age of internet content. One of the stars of YouTube was a traveler named Matt Harding, who enjoyed dancing with crowds wherever he went.

Most of his videos are mash-ups and edits, where he performs a dance routine with countless other people while syncing every move almost correctly. The “Where is Matt?” emote is Fortnite’s tribute to the content creator, and it was added to the game in 2019. The dance appeared one more time inside the in-game shop before hitting the dusty shelves, and it hasn’t been available for more than 420 days.

If you have any of these emotes or dances, always spare a slot for them in your emote wheel to prove how long you’ve been awesome to every enemy’s face that crosses your path.