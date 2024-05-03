An Empire Bunker in LEGO Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite: Where to find Imperial Bases and Stormtroopers

If you want to strike down the Empire, you'll need to locate Imperial bases.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 3, 2024 01:01 pm

LEGO Fortnite became infested with Imperial Bases and Stormtroopers after patch v29.40. The update marked a gigantic collaboration between LEGO Fortnite and Star Wars, adding lots of exciting franchise features to the game mode.

Recommended Videos

After installing the patch and setting foot onto your LEGO Fortnite save, you’ll soon meet up with rebels who will instruct you about the Empire’s doings in LEGO Fortnite. After a quick briefing, you’ll be ready to invade your first Empire Bunker and defeat Stormtrooper. Here’s how you can find them.

How can you find Empire Bunkers and Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite?

An Empire Bunker from a distance in LEGO Fortnite.
Run toward the red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Empire Bunkers and Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite, you should first collect Macrobinoculars from the Rebel Captain.

After getting the Macrobinoculars, follow the steps below to find Empire Caves and Stormtroopers:

  • Use the Macrobinoculars to locate an Empire Bunker, they’ll be marked red.
  • Go to the Bunker’s entrance and defeat the first set of Stormtroopers.
  • Approach the Empire Bunker Door and use the required code for clearance, or break it down with a Lightsaber.
  • Once you go through the Bunker Door, you’ll find a Cave, the real Imperial Base.

Inside this Cave, you’ll find many Stormtroopers and even Imperial Officers alongside valuable materials, like Scrap Durasteel. If it’ll be your first time invading these caves, I recommend bringing lots of healing items and multiple weapons. Don’t rush into the cave and try to single out Stormtroopers one-by-one because they can overwhelm you quickly when all of them are alerted of your presence.

If you find the Bowcaster, which usually drops from a Stormtrooper, you can use it to take down clustered groups of Stormtroopers. This is one of the faster ways to deal with Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite and you should always be ready for more of them when you’re inside an Empire Bunker.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to get Durasteel
Durasteel can be found in its raw form in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to get Durasteel
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to find Imperial Officers
An Imperial officer in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to find Imperial Officers
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to find Empire containers for useful loot
character opening container
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to find Empire containers for useful loot
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to get Durasteel
Durasteel can be found in its raw form in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to get Durasteel
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to find Imperial Officers
An Imperial officer in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to find Imperial Officers
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to find Empire containers for useful loot
character opening container
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to find Empire containers for useful loot
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 3, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.