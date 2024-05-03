LEGO Fortnite: Where to find Imperial Bases and Stormtroopers

LEGO Fortnite became infested with Imperial Bases and Stormtroopers after patch v29.40. The update marked a gigantic collaboration between LEGO Fortnite and Star Wars, adding lots of exciting franchise features to the game mode.

After installing the patch and setting foot onto your LEGO Fortnite save, you’ll soon meet up with rebels who will instruct you about the Empire’s doings in LEGO Fortnite. After a quick briefing, you’ll be ready to invade your first Empire Bunker and defeat Stormtrooper. Here’s how you can find them.

How can you find Empire Bunkers and Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite?

Run toward the red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Empire Bunkers and Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite, you should first collect Macrobinoculars from the Rebel Captain.

After getting the Macrobinoculars, follow the steps below to find Empire Caves and Stormtroopers:

Use the Macrobinoculars to locate an Empire Bunker, they’ll be marked red.

Go to the Bunker’s entrance and defeat the first set of Stormtroopers.

Approach the Empire Bunker Door and use the required code for clearance, or break it down with a Lightsaber.

Once you go through the Bunker Door, you’ll find a Cave, the real Imperial Base.

Inside this Cave, you’ll find many Stormtroopers and even Imperial Officers alongside valuable materials, like Scrap Durasteel. If it’ll be your first time invading these caves, I recommend bringing lots of healing items and multiple weapons. Don’t rush into the cave and try to single out Stormtroopers one-by-one because they can overwhelm you quickly when all of them are alerted of your presence.

If you find the Bowcaster, which usually drops from a Stormtrooper, you can use it to take down clustered groups of Stormtroopers. This is one of the faster ways to deal with Stormtroopers in LEGO Fortnite and you should always be ready for more of them when you’re inside an Empire Bunker.

