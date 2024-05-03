empire bunker door lego fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite: How to enter the ‘Requires Code Clearance’ Empire Bunker Door

Not as hard as it looks
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 3, 2024 09:17 am

As part of LEGO Fortnite’s big Star Wars update, a bunch of Empire Bunkers have spawned where caves used to be. As you approach them, big text reading “Requires Code Clearance” flashes, indicating you must find something to open them.

While it can be a bit confusing at the start, these doors actually have two pretty simple methods of opening. 

How to enter the ‘Requires Code Clearance’ door in LEGO Fortnite

opened door empire bunker legof ortnite
Slashed open. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first way to open a door in LEGO Fortnite with the weird code message is to upgrade any Rebel Base you come across on the map. After reaching level six, you are tasked with taking on one of these bunkers, and the doors open.

Alternatively, if you haven’t got far enough and somehow have a Lightsaber, you can use them to break open the doors. Lightsabers are the only weapons with the power to open these locked doors, so make sure to always have one in your inventory in case you come across a locked one.

These Bunkers act as small raids with hoards of enemies deep inside them. You need to defeat all the enemies in each area until you reach the end, where a chest with various goodies awaits you. This is the only way to unlock different colored Lightsabers and get some rare Star Wars-themed craftable items to help make the most of the stuff in-game.

Depending on the biome these bunkers are in, the enemies inside will have little, or a lot, of health, so do gear yourself up before taking them on.

