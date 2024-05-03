Scrap Durasteel in Fortnite.
LEGO Fortnite: How to get Scrap Durasteel

That one material every Star Wars unlockable uses in LEGO Fortnite.
Published: May 3, 2024

Scrap Durasteel is a new crafting material in LEGO Fortnite that became available with the May 3 Star Wars update, v29.40. As a part of the patch, lots of franchise classics made their way into LEGO Fortnite and Scrap Durasteel is essential to craft them.

More specifically, most Star Wars x LEGO Fortnite items—like the Bowcaster, DL-44, E-11, and the Thermal Detonator—will require you to have Durasteel in your inventory and the fastest way to obtain that material will be by getting Scrap Durasteel.

Scrap Durasteel is used to craft Durasteel, and here’s how you can find it in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Scrap Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite

A Galactic Empire base in LEGO Fortnite.
Look for the Galactic Empire bases to find Scrap Durasteel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Scrap Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite, you need to visit Galactic Empire bases. I got most of my Scrap Durasteel after fighting Stormtroopers guarding Galactic Empire bases, but you can also get Scrap Durasteel from destroying crashed ships and Star Wars buildings.

Overall, the best practice to get Scrap and regular Durasteel is:

After you’re done, you should have plenty of Scrap Durasteel and regular Durasteel in your inventory. These bunkers will also be guarded by Stormtroopers and you can find Empire tech outside as well. The caves are also filled with Obsidian, Copper, and other materials while Stormtroopers should also leave you with a decent Plastoid supply.

When you first add Scrap Durasteel in your inventory, you’ll automatically unlock the recipe for E-11 in LEGO Fortnite. For the Bowcaster, DL-44, and the Thermal Detonator, you’ll need to turn your Scrap Durasteel into regular Durasteel via the Smelter.

