LEGO Fortnite: How to get Scrap Durasteel

Scrap Durasteel is a new crafting material in LEGO Fortnite that became available with the May 3 Star Wars update, v29.40. As a part of the patch, lots of franchise classics made their way into LEGO Fortnite and Scrap Durasteel is essential to craft them.

More specifically, most Star Wars x LEGO Fortnite items—like the Bowcaster, DL-44, E-11, and the Thermal Detonator—will require you to have Durasteel in your inventory and the fastest way to obtain that material will be by getting Scrap Durasteel.

Scrap Durasteel is used to craft Durasteel, and here’s how you can find it in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Scrap Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite

Look for the Galactic Empire bases to find Scrap Durasteel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Scrap Durasteel in LEGO Fortnite, you need to visit Galactic Empire bases. I got most of my Scrap Durasteel after fighting Stormtroopers guarding Galactic Empire bases, but you can also get Scrap Durasteel from destroying crashed ships and Star Wars buildings.

Overall, the best practice to get Scrap and regular Durasteel is:

Find a Galactic Empire bunker after collecting the Macrobinoculars from the Rebel Captain.

Invade the bunker Empire Bunker.

Once you enter through the “Requires Code for Clearance” Empire Bunker door, you teleport to a special cave which will be filled with Stormtroopers and Empire equipment.

Clear out the Stormtroopers first and break or harvest everything inside the cave to get Scrap Durasteel and Durasteel.

After you’re done, you should have plenty of Scrap Durasteel and regular Durasteel in your inventory. These bunkers will also be guarded by Stormtroopers and you can find Empire tech outside as well. The caves are also filled with Obsidian, Copper, and other materials while Stormtroopers should also leave you with a decent Plastoid supply.

When you first add Scrap Durasteel in your inventory, you’ll automatically unlock the recipe for E-11 in LEGO Fortnite. For the Bowcaster, DL-44, and the Thermal Detonator, you’ll need to turn your Scrap Durasteel into regular Durasteel via the Smelter.

