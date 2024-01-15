LEGO Fortnite survey has fans fearing Epic may start selling building pieces

A recent survey sent out to LEGO Fortnite players mentions building pieces you can purchase with real money, and it’s prompted fans to suspect the worst-case scenario.

A portion of the survey was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by frequent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on Jan. 12. Epic Games asked “Which of the following game mechanisms have you experienced inside of a sandbox game?” and included among the possible answers was “Buildings and building pieces you can purchase in-game.”

Have you enjoyed LEGO Fortnite so far? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Epic is only asking if users are familiar with such aspects in other games, some have already assumed the company is at least considering implementing microtransactions for building pieces. Almost all the responses say they’re very much against it. “Sounds like a terrible idea. They should never go through with that,” said DerpCatNG. Another user, DylanTG, concurred, saying “Selling building pieces would be crazy bad for the game.”

For what it’s worth, LEGO Fortnite isn’t a competitive game. It’s a survival crafting game that you can play solo or as part of a group, so offering paid pieces wouldn’t give certain players an advantage in online rankings or anything. But gating certain content behind a paywall can easily generate fear of missing out and make some players feel forced into putting money down if they see everyone else using the pieces.

LEGO Fortnite is classified as a free-to-play game, though it technically has no microtransactions to speak of. The only paid content it offers are cosmetic skins, and even then, those are technically free. Some skins from the main battle royale game have LEGO variants, so purchasing one of those regular Fortnite skins will net you the LEGO version at no extra cost.

For the time being, Epic has made no mention of any plans to introduce additional paid content for LEGO Fortnite. But the company may eventually release physical LEGO sets based on Fortnite for fans to snap up. Such sets feel like a guarantee considering Epic and LEGO’s collaboration is expected to run long-term, and LEGO has found success with other gaming-related collabs such as Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog. Such Fortnite sets could also come with a code that lets you import it into the LEGO Fortnite game, as posited by X user Squiggly885.