Is there a Fortnite update today? Fortnitemares delay, explained

Fortnite players around the globe are eagerly awaiting the Fortnitemares update, but those logging in on Oct. 11 have encountered some bad news: The event is nowhere to be seen.

The Fortnitemares event in 2024 is bringing some huge collaborations into the game, including Saw, Disney villains, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre getting skins, while the island itself is getting a spooky makeover.

Fortnitemares will provide a much-needed update for the end of the Marvel-orientated Chapter Five, season four, but the release has had a setback. We’ve explained everything below.

Billy, you’re so silly. Image via Epic Games

No, Fortnite will not be updated to v31.40 on Friday, Oct. 11. Although this Epic initially outlined this as the release of the Fortnitemares event, a last-minute delay has pushed the release back by 22 hours to Saturday, Oct. 12.

The positive aspect of the delay is that downtime will begin slightly earlier than usual. Fortnite downtime usually begins at 3am CT, but with the delay, it will begin at 1am CT—meaning the servers should be live earlier than usual.

Epic Games is due to announce further updates ahead of the start of downtime. Social media posts will confirm when the servers are live with the Fortnitemares event.

Why was Fortnitemares delayed?

Epic didn’t provide an official reason for the delay in the Fortnitemares event, with the post simply saying the delay is to “ensure a properly frightful Fortnitemares.” Given the anticipated size of the update, implementing it may have caused some issues.

Prior to the planned downtime, players reported issues with the Fortnite servers, including the Item Shop not loading properly and the website Item Shop not loading images. It’s unknown if this is related to the delay for Fortnitemares.

When does Fortnitemares end?

The slight delay in the release of Fortnitemares will concern those who want to ensure they enjoy everything the update has to offer, but the good news is there will still be plenty of time to soak it all in before Fortnite moves on.

Chapter Five, season four of Fortnite ends on Nov. 2, meaning players will have around three weeks to enjoy the Fortnitemares event. Although not confirmed, it’s expected the event will last for the duration of the season, particularly given Halloween falls at the end of the month.

Fortnitemares’ end will come alongside the beginning of Chapter Five, season five in Fortnite, the final season of the chapter before the launch into Chapter Six in December. Season five is set to bring the debut of Fortnite OG 2.

