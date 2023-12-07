In the world of constant crossovers in pop culture and gaming, LEGO Fortnite is likely the realization of the wildest dreams for many. The game mode is currently available, but players are wondering whether it’s free to play or not.

At this point, it feels like Fortnite has collaborated with so many other franchises and renowned artists, celebrities, and so on, that nothing would surprise us. Yet, it was only on Dec. 7 this year when one of the most sensible, and most exciting, crossovers would go live, and that is LEGO Fortnite. Both franchises rely on building stuff, so mashing them together feels like a bullseye. It was revealed during Fortnite’s Big Bang event, which also included Eminem.

After adding OG Fortnite in November, many players returned to the game, and now Epic Games is making sure they’ll stay with a fresh LEGO mode. However, some remain unsure whether they will be able to enjoy it for free.

Is LEGO Fortnite free to play?

You don’t have to worry, though. Fortunately, LEGO Fortnite is free to play, meaning you can gather your friends once again and enjoy the newest game mode. Neither LEGO nor Fortnite will charge you any costs for playing it.

But, as expected, any additional cosmetics like skins, emotes, and so on will be obtainable for a small fee. You’ll find each of them in Fortnite’s shop, so if you’re keen on getting a new look or some fresh emotes to celebrate your victory in Battle Royale, head over there.

LEGO’s Fortnite survival mode has been available since Dec. 7, so if you have your game downloaded, you can hop right into the square crossover.