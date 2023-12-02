Fortnite’s delay-ridden The Big Bang event teases LEGO collaboration, Peter Griffin

Eventually, Fortnite will consume us all and be the only game that has ever existed. More and more brands keep on investing into the space, and the amount of popular figures with in-game skins keep going up. Fortnite is basically wish fulfillment for fans to the maximum degree, answering the age-old question: “What if Goku and Darth Vader fought with guns?”

The Big Bang event, which was riddled with delays, is adding several more high profile intellectual properties into the game.

LEGO x FORTNITE 👀 pic.twitter.com/RM3qfIIFbA — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) December 2, 2023

LEGO Fortnite will launch on December 7th, according to a release from the official LEGO Fortnite X account. The X account calls the crossover “A survival crafting game that lives within Fortnite,” and it appears to be more or less Fortnite with LEGO-style skins and graphics. There’s no official word on whether LEGO skins will be available outside of the experience. The Big Bang event will run again at 5 PM EST and 11 PM EST because there were so many players wanting to get in that they were resorting to watching on Twitch instead.

Peter Griffin will be a playable skin in the game as well, and Solid Snake will be available in the Battlepass that will launch with the season.

Another Epic Games property, Rocket League, will also make its way into the game proper after a series of smaller crossovers.

Lego and RL in this event is fucking sick and Fortnite might not be washed man ❤️🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/Hdb36LAt0n — MILAN MOMMY BURNER #ROCCOSZN (@hotzforotz) December 2, 2023

The Fortnite sandbox is only going to get bigger and bigger. Any serious media property that wants to promote its brand to the hard-to-reach younger audience will be placing its branding and characters in Fortnite. Sooner or later, Fortnite will be the Ready Player One style experience that everyone envisioned it could be in 2018 when the game took off. Let’s hope the real-world dystopia doesn’t come with the package.