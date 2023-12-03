Fortnite has truly engulfed the gaming world. The battle royale franchise not only bought back a huge amount of players with its OG season, but now it looks to keep them hooked with a massive LEGO collaboration.

Seriously, who doesn’t like LEGO? The new world that Epic Games has cooked up with The LEGO Group looks awesome, but it begs the question, will we be seeing any new Fortnite LEGO sets on shelves? Before you run out to stores in search of such a product, here is a rundown on the situation as it stands.

Will there be Fortnite LEGO sets?

This is what a Fortnite LEGO set could look like. Image via LEGO

Right now there are no Fortnite LEGO sets available to purchase, nor have there been any announcements that any are in the works. That being the case, it is possible—and likely—that we’ll get one in the future.

Back in April of 2022, the LEGO group and Epic Games announced their partnership to bring a new creation for kids to play with in the Metaverse. Ultimately, that is the new LEGO experience landing in Chapter 5, but given the partnership was called “long-term,” one can assume that more will come from it.

LEGO has sets for tons of video game and pop-culture franchises, so eventually getting Jonesy and the rest of the Fortnite gang in their own set just seems right. Sadly, we have no timeline for when this will happen, or if actually will, but like the rest of the Fortnite community, we have our fingers crossed.