All the Pets available in Fortnite

Fortnite has lots of unique Back Blings to choose from, but some of the best ones available are Pets. They’re super cute and interactive, so you may want to know all of the available Pets in Fortnite.

Pets react to everything happening around them which makes them some of the most unique and special Back Blings you can use. They’re quite rare and hard to come by though, so here are all of the Pets you can get in Fortnite.

Fortnite Pets list 2024

The Child is my favorite one.

There are 17 official Pets you can get in Fortnite. All of these Pets are Back Blings that can be pet by other players and have unique reactions to just about everything that happens around them. Here’s everything you need to know about each one.

Name Appearance Variants Release date How to get Behavior Bonesy Tan

White

Mocha Sept. 27, 2018 Tier 12 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season six Barks and howls excitedly when you win, jumps whenever you do, gets a serious face and protective stance when you aim down sights, twirls when you open a container, and pants frequently. Camo None Sept. 27, 2018 Tier 29 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season six Jumps when you do, sometimes changes color, rapidly changes color while clapping and dancing when you win, and gets a serious face when you aim down sights. Scales Blue

Pink

Black Sept. 27, 2018 Tier 43 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season six Flies up slightly when you jump, gets a serious face when you aim down sights, and breathes fire when you get a Victory Royale. Hamirez Tan

Pink

Mocha Dec. 6, 2018 Tier 19 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season seven Runs on her hamster wheel continuously as you run, dances when you open containers, and mimics gun shooting when you shoot. Remus Grey

Skull

Ice Dec. 6, 2018 Tier 35 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season seven Same as Bonesy. Dodger Default (orange)

Black

Camo Feb. 28, 2019 Tier 52 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season eight Spins excitedly when you open containers or eliminate players and occasionally hides. Woodsy Default (brown)

Pirate

Gold Feb. 28, 2019 Tier 19 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season eight Same as Bonesy. Empress None March 15, 2019 Purchase from the shop for 1,000 V-Bucks Jumps whenever you do and gets protective while nearly hissing when you aim down sights. Merry Munchkin None April 3, 2019 Complete the 14 days of Fortnite Challenges Glares while looking around angrily with arms crossed, fights the air when you shoot, eats a candy cane occasionally, and holds up a fist angrily when you aim down sights. Kyo Red

Purple

Orange

Black May 9, 2019 Tier 28 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season nine Jumps when you do and twirls happily when you open containers. Kitsune Riftstorm

Snowstorm

Black Aug. 1, 2019 Tier 28 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season X Same as Bonesy. Gunner None Aug. 14, 2019 Purchase from the shop for 1,000 V-Bucks Same as Bonesy. Claptrap None May 29, 2020 Purchase from the shop for 2,000 V-Bucks Flaps arms excitedly while falling through the air, dances randomly, moves arms back and forth while you run, dances when you eliminate someone, and puts arms in the air while you jump. Ohm’s Perch None June 17, 2020 Level 42 battle pass reward in Chapter Two, season three Flies above you when you’re landing, flaps wings when you jump, and rotates head occasionally. Rocket None Aug. 27, 2020 Level 46 battle pass reward in Chapter Two, season four Flies next to you while you’re falling, leans back and relaxes when you’re gliding, shakes his head in disapproval when you’re downed, and flies by your side pointing guns randomly during battle. The Child None Dec. 2, 2020 Level 100 battle pass reward in Chapter Two, season five Protective shell goes up when you’re shot at, twirls around randomly, eats food occasionally, and his ears fly up slightly when you jump. Choppy Choppy

Molten Midnight Choppy

Mechaglow Choppy June 8, 2021 Spend nine battle pass stars on page eight in Chapter Two, season seven Flies behind you while you’re landing, hovers by your side with a glowing green mind control ray connected to your head, loses mind control and tries to get it back when you’re downed, and does flips randomly.

All unofficial Fortnite Pets

In addition to the officially labeled Pets, there are also a couple of unofficial Pets that do just about everything regular ones do but aren’t classified as such. The only difference with these is that you can’t pet them when other players have them equipped, but they otherwise have unique reactions to almost everything that happens in the game like regular Pets do.

Yoda

Grogu

Wilson

There are plenty of adorable unofficial Pets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beyond these ones, there are plenty of others that could be classified as Pets if they had the label too. This collection of Back Blings includes all reactive creatures, although these ones are slightly less reactive overall than the previously mentioned ones. They’re still very lively and react enough to warrant being included here and fall under the Pet category since this term refers to any fairly reactive Back Bling that’s some kind of sidekick or animal.

Momo Messenger

Zero

Morai

Pickle Rick

Miss Minutes

Shelly

Lil Kraken

All Might Collectible

Spooky Smallz

Piggy Smallz

Sapling Groot

Shark

Rocket-Ready Roscoe

Groaker

Krang

Lil Abilisk

Ro-boy

Headpool

Ben Rodríguez

Tsukamoto Bear

Cozy Conch

Treezy

Jinx’s Dream Monkey

Tover

Winged Toad Summon

Syl’Khee

Hypnotoad

Nibbler

Ceph

Pakkun

Starro Specimen

Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier

Some of these are just as reactive as official Pets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock Fortnite Pets

Most Fortnite Pets are exclusively unlockable by leveling up in old battle passes. Since most official Pets are currently battle pass exclusive items, there’s no way to get them.

If any new Pets are featured on a battle pass in the future, they may be released as shop items because of the battle pass exclusivity changes. But old Pets currently cannot be sold in the shop, although this could change. For now, though, you can’t get any of the official Pets. The shop ones could technically return at any point, but Claptrap hasn’t come back since they were released and Empress was last seen in 2022.

Although you can’t get any of the official Pets in Fortnite unless you previously managed to obtain them from their respective battle passes, there are still plenty of unofficial ones you can get.

Does Fortnite still make Pets?

Fortnite does still make Back Blings that react like Pets, but there hasn’t been a new official Fortnite Pet since June 8, 2021. Every Pet-like Back Bling released since cannot be pet by other players but otherwise functions like an actual Pet.

With this information in mind, it currently doesn’t seem like Fortnite makes any official Pets anymore. If this changes, we’ll update all relevant information here, but for now, the only ones you can get are unofficial.

