Image Credit: Bethesda
Three Pets in Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
Fortnite

All the Pets available in Fortnite

Here are all of the Pets you can get in Fortnite, how to get them, and what they do.
Adam Newell
  and 
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Oct 7, 2024 11:06 am

Fortnite has lots of unique Back Blings to choose from, but some of the best ones available are Pets. They’re super cute and interactive, so you may want to know all of the available Pets in Fortnite.

Pets react to everything happening around them which makes them some of the most unique and special Back Blings you can use. They’re quite rare and hard to come by though, so here are all of the Pets you can get in Fortnite.

Fortnite Pets list 2024

The Child/Grogu and The Mandalorian in Fortnite.
The Child is my favorite one. Image via Epic Games

There are 17 official Pets you can get in Fortnite. All of these Pets are Back Blings that can be pet by other players and have unique reactions to just about everything that happens around them. Here’s everything you need to know about each one.

NameAppearanceVariantsRelease dateHow to getBehavior
BonesyBonesy in Fortnite. Tan
White
Mocha		Sept. 27, 2018Tier 12 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season sixBarks and howls excitedly when you win, jumps whenever you do, gets a serious face and protective stance when you aim down sights, twirls when you open a container, and pants frequently.
CamoCamo in Fortnite.NoneSept. 27, 2018Tier 29 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season sixJumps when you do, sometimes changes color, rapidly changes color while clapping and dancing when you win, and gets a serious face when you aim down sights.
ScalesScales in Fortnite. Blue
Pink
Black		Sept. 27, 2018Tier 43 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season sixFlies up slightly when you jump, gets a serious face when you aim down sights, and breathes fire when you get a Victory Royale.
HamirezHamirez in Fortnite. Tan
Pink
Mocha		Dec. 6, 2018Tier 19 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season seven Runs on her hamster wheel continuously as you run, dances when you open containers, and mimics gun shooting when you shoot.
RemusRemus in Fortnite.Grey
Skull
Ice		Dec. 6, 2018Tier 35 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season sevenSame as Bonesy.
DodgerDodger in Fortnite. Default (orange)
Black
Camo		Feb. 28, 2019Tier 52 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season eightSpins excitedly when you open containers or eliminate players and occasionally hides.
WoodsyWoodsy in Fortnite. Default (brown)
Pirate
Gold		Feb. 28, 2019Tier 19 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season eightSame as Bonesy.
EmpressEmpress in Fortnite. NoneMarch 15, 2019Purchase from the shop for 1,000 V-BucksJumps whenever you do and gets protective while nearly hissing when you aim down sights.
Merry MunchkinMerry Munchkin in Fortnite. NoneApril 3, 2019Complete the 14 days of Fortnite ChallengesGlares while looking around angrily with arms crossed, fights the air when you shoot, eats a candy cane occasionally, and holds up a fist angrily when you aim down sights.
KyoKyo in Fortnite. Red
Purple
Orange
Black		May 9, 2019Tier 28 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season nineJumps when you do and twirls happily when you open containers.
KitsuneKitsune in Fortnite. Riftstorm
Snowstorm
Black		Aug. 1, 2019Tier 28 battle pass reward in Chapter One, season XSame as Bonesy.
GunnerGunner in Fortnite. NoneAug. 14, 2019Purchase from the shop for 1,000 V-BucksSame as Bonesy.
ClaptrapClaptrap in Fortnite. NoneMay 29, 2020Purchase from the shop for 2,000 V-BucksFlaps arms excitedly while falling through the air, dances randomly, moves arms back and forth while you run, dances when you eliminate someone, and puts arms in the air while you jump.
Ohm’s PerchOhm's perch in Fortnite. NoneJune 17, 2020Level 42 battle pass reward in Chapter Two, season threeFlies above you when you’re landing, flaps wings when you jump, and rotates head occasionally.
RocketRocket in Fortnite. NoneAug. 27, 2020Level 46 battle pass reward in Chapter Two, season fourFlies next to you while you’re falling, leans back and relaxes when you’re gliding, shakes his head in disapproval when you’re downed, and flies by your side pointing guns randomly during battle.
The ChildThe Child in Fortnite.NoneDec. 2, 2020Level 100 battle pass reward in Chapter Two, season fiveProtective shell goes up when you’re shot at, twirls around randomly, eats food occasionally, and his ears fly up slightly when you jump.
ChoppyChoppy in Fortnite. Choppy
Molten Midnight Choppy
Mechaglow Choppy		June 8, 2021Spend nine battle pass stars on page eight in Chapter Two, season sevenFlies behind you while you’re landing, hovers by your side with a glowing green mind control ray connected to your head, loses mind control and tries to get it back when you’re downed, and does flips randomly.

All unofficial Fortnite Pets

In addition to the officially labeled Pets, there are also a couple of unofficial Pets that do just about everything regular ones do but aren’t classified as such. The only difference with these is that you can’t pet them when other players have them equipped, but they otherwise have unique reactions to almost everything that happens in the game like regular Pets do.

Wilson Pet in Fortnite.
There are plenty of adorable unofficial Pets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beyond these ones, there are plenty of others that could be classified as Pets if they had the label too. This collection of Back Blings includes all reactive creatures, although these ones are slightly less reactive overall than the previously mentioned ones. They’re still very lively and react enough to warrant being included here and fall under the Pet category since this term refers to any fairly reactive Back Bling that’s some kind of sidekick or animal.

  • Momo Messenger
  • Zero
  • Morai
  • Pickle Rick
  • Miss Minutes
  • Shelly
  • Lil Kraken
  • All Might Collectible
  • Spooky Smallz
  • Piggy Smallz
  • Sapling Groot
  • Shark
  • Rocket-Ready Roscoe
  • Groaker
  • Krang
  • Lil Abilisk
  • Ro-boy
  • Headpool
  • Ben Rodríguez
  • Tsukamoto Bear
  • Cozy Conch
  • Treezy
  • Jinx’s Dream Monkey
  • Tover
  • Winged Toad Summon
  • Syl’Khee
  • Hypnotoad
  • Nibbler
  • Ceph
  • Pakkun
  • Starro Specimen
  • Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier
The Momo Messenger Back Bling in Fortnite.
Some of these are just as reactive as official Pets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock Fortnite Pets

Most Fortnite Pets are exclusively unlockable by leveling up in old battle passes. Since most official Pets are currently battle pass exclusive items, there’s no way to get them.

If any new Pets are featured on a battle pass in the future, they may be released as shop items because of the battle pass exclusivity changes. But old Pets currently cannot be sold in the shop, although this could change. For now, though, you can’t get any of the official Pets. The shop ones could technically return at any point, but Claptrap hasn’t come back since they were released and Empress was last seen in 2022.

Although you can’t get any of the official Pets in Fortnite unless you previously managed to obtain them from their respective battle passes, there are still plenty of unofficial ones you can get.

Does Fortnite still make Pets?

Fortnite does still make Back Blings that react like Pets, but there hasn’t been a new official Fortnite Pet since June 8, 2021. Every Pet-like Back Bling released since cannot be pet by other players but otherwise functions like an actual Pet.

With this information in mind, it currently doesn’t seem like Fortnite makes any official Pets anymore. If this changes, we’ll update all relevant information here, but for now, the only ones you can get are unofficial.

