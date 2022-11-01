How to get the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite

If you want this pickle, you're gonna have to work for it.

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the fact that it’s constantly bringing in characters and cosmetics from different brands. Rick and Morty recently got two new skins during the Fortnitemares event and now Pickle Rick has been found in the game’s files. According to iFireMonkey, players will be able to earn the back bling by completing specific quests.

These quests will take part in the Horde Rush mode and ask players to complete different objectives. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to unlock the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite.

How to unlock Pickle Rick in Fortnite

To unlock Pickle Rick, you’ll need to complete eight of the Horde Rush quests before the mode leaves on Nov. 15. There will be a variety of different quests to choose from, so you can pick and choose based on what you think is easiest. Data miner iFireMonkey tweeted out the challenges from the files shortly after downtime began.

The Horde Rush quest challenges include:

Eliminate Cube Monsters

Open chests in Horde Rush

Collect score multipliers

Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways weapons

Earn a 50-KO streak

Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners

Earn 2,000,000 combined team points

Earn a team score of at least 350,000 in a single match

Eliminate poison or exploding Cube Monsters from at least 15 meters away

Deal damage to Cube Monsters

Most of these quests can be completed passively in the Horde Rush mode, meaning players won’t have to work too hard outside of just surviving the match.