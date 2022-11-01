How to get the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the fact that it’s constantly bringing in characters and cosmetics from different brands. Rick and Morty recently got two new skins during the Fortnitemares event and now Pickle Rick has been found in the game’s files. According to iFireMonkey, players will be able to earn the back bling by completing specific quests.
These quests will take part in the Horde Rush mode and ask players to complete different objectives. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to unlock the Pickle Rick back bling in Fortnite.
How to unlock Pickle Rick in Fortnite
To unlock Pickle Rick, you’ll need to complete eight of the Horde Rush quests before the mode leaves on Nov. 15. There will be a variety of different quests to choose from, so you can pick and choose based on what you think is easiest. Data miner iFireMonkey tweeted out the challenges from the files shortly after downtime began.
The Horde Rush quest challenges include:
- Eliminate Cube Monsters
- Open chests in Horde Rush
- Collect score multipliers
- Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways weapons
- Earn a 50-KO streak
- Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match
- Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners
- Earn 2,000,000 combined team points
- Earn a team score of at least 350,000 in a single match
- Eliminate poison or exploding Cube Monsters from at least 15 meters away
- Deal damage to Cube Monsters
Most of these quests can be completed passively in the Horde Rush mode, meaning players won’t have to work too hard outside of just surviving the match.