Fortnite players beg Epic to bring back these features you’ve probably forgotten about

One of the best things about Fortnite is how quickly things change. There is never a dull moment on the island, with constant lore to discover and fresh weapons to try out. With so much going on, it is easy to get caught up with it all and forget some of the great features we have enjoyed.

Recommended Videos

Epic Games can be a bit sneaky, too, by removing things that some players don’t believe needed removing in the first place. One Reddit user on r/FortNiteBR asked the community if they had even noticed that the previous burning effects had been taken away from Fortnite. When Firefly Jars and Flare Guns were a regular occurrence, fire would spread from structure to tree, and burning buildings would look spectacular.

Watching things burn just isn’t as satisfying now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Things can still burn—just build a wooden structure near a gas station pump and blow it up to see. However, the effect is not as exciting. Another user pointed out that the Fire Oni Mask doesn’t set anything alight, which makes no sense. The Flare Gun in Fortnite OG is disappointing since the special burning effect was removed. Now, it doesn’t set a building on fire at all. And, if we are honest, that’s what most players used it for.

Another feature players wish Epic would bring back to Fortnite is the Harpoon Gun, originally added to make fishing faster. The Harpoon Gun makes light work of fishing for Floppers and is a lot of fun when used against another player. They would deal damage and drag the enemy closer, making the final takedown much easier.

Now you can only use basic Fishing Rods in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speaking of surprising eliminations, where have the Timber Trees gone? There was nothing more satisfying than sending a huge tree rolling down a hill and eliminating the player below. Timber Trees are one feature we hope Epic brings back, especially since they were only in the game for a short while.

The final and often-discussed feature players miss is the classic Fortnite chicken. The feathered friends would sing as you used them to jump and float around the island and could even peck at an enemy. Players even miss the Zombie Chickens, a rabid version of the cute Fortnite animal, who would occasionally squawk and run after you if you go too close. If you have ever fallen foul to a rogue chicken after a close fight with another player, you will know how deadly they can be. Of all the things players miss, the animals do tend to get mentioned a lot. Wolves, wild hogs, and even dinosaurs made for some pretty fun games.

The wonderful thing about Fortnite, however, is that any of this content could return in the future, especially since we now have the OG seasons to enjoy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy