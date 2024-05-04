Player using Thermal Detonator to eliminate Stormtroopers.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
LEGO Fortnite: How to craft a Thermal Detonator

Time for some intergalactic explosion.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: May 4, 2024 09:25 am

With the ongoing LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, plenty of intergalactic weaponry and explosives like Thermal Detonator have made their way onto the island to take down the Empire. 

Unlike your typical dynamites in LEGO Fortnite, the Thermal Detonator packs a heavier punch with a wider impact. You can use these explosives to obliterate Imperial Bases and blow up invading stormtroopers. Here’s how you can create the Thermal Detonator in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft Thermal Detonator in LEGO Fortnite?

Recipe for making Thermal Detonator in LEGO Fortnite.
Quite an explosive statement. Image via Dot Esports

To craft the Thermal Detonator, you need to unlock the recipe for the Star Wars-themed weapons by obtaining Durasteel, which can be harvested from destroyed enemy spaceships and stormtroopers. After that, you can set up a Rebel Workbench and use two Durasteel and one Blast Core to create a Thermal Detonator. Once you have made enough of them, you can use the Macrobinoculars to trace red-colored locations on the map and attack the Imperial Bases to earn loot.

The Imperial bases will have many stormtroopers guarding the location, so the Thermal Detonator will be very handy. Just toss one on the ground, and after two small beeps, they will automatically detonate. 

LEGO Fortnite player using Thermal Detonators to demolish Stormtroopers.
Who caused the explosion? Not me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suppose you need additional firepower to quickly farm rare materials such as Durasteel and Plastoid in the Imperial Bases. In that case, the Thermal Detonators’ large area of effect should also help you break the structures easily and collect these resources.

You can also craft other Star Wars-themed weapons like the E-11 blaster rifle, the DL-44 blaster pistol, and of course, lightsabers, to complete your weekly challenge and earn studs to level up your LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure to unlock new builds and decor in LEGO Fortnite.

Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com