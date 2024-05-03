LEGO Fortnite: How to get Durasteel

It’s that time of the year again when Star Wars-themed items come to LEGO Fortnite, and this time, players have new material called Durasteel, which is a key component for making various weapons in the game.

The best part is that you can always keep these Star Wars-themed weapons in your inventory even after the event ends. Here’s everything you need to know about Durasteel and its uses in LEGO Fortnite.

Where can you find Durasteel LEGO Fortnite?

Durasteel is an important material for making Star Wars weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no way to obtain Durasteel in its purest form in LEGO Fortnite, but you can harvest Scrap Durasteel from various spaceship remains. There are two spots where you can find this material. First, if you’ve met Captain Bravara in her camp, she’ll ask you to clean her base. There should be ample spaceship remains, which can be farmed using a pickaxe, and you will have Scrap Durasteel. Another way to get Scrap Durasteel is to find the crash site of Star Destroyer on the map and farm it to get your hands on Scrap Durasteel.

After that, use the Metal Smelter to convert two Scrap Durasteel into Durasteel, which can be used to craft various Star Wars-themed weapons in LEGO Fortnite.

How to use Durasteel and craft weapons in LEGO Fortnite

Star Wars weapons like DL-44, Thermal Detonator and more have arrived. Image via Epic Games

Once you have recently crafted Durasteel in your hands, it’s time to create some Star Wars weaponry to help the Rebellion. To do that, first, build a Rebel Workshop and use the following recipes to craft your favorite Star Wars items:

Bowcaster: Use 10 Durasteel, 3 Cut Amber, 3 Cut Sapphire, and 1 Power Cell to make this weapon which launches explosive shots.

Use 10 Durasteel, 3 Cut Amber, 3 Cut Sapphire, and 1 Power Cell to make this weapon which launches explosive shots. DL-44: Use 6 Durasteel, 2 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power Cell to make this weapon.

Use 6 Durasteel, 2 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power Cell to make this weapon. Thermal Detonator: 2 Durasteel and 1 Blast core are needed to make this explosive hit wider than an explosive.

2 Durasteel and 1 Blast core are needed to make this explosive hit wider than an explosive. E-11: Use 10 Plastoid, 3 Scrap Durasteel, 1 Cut Ruby, and 1 Power cell to make this weapon.

After you have your shining Star Wars weapons, it’s time to help the Rebellion, complete quests, and earn studs that can be used to level up your LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure to get build rewards.

