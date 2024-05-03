The crashed Star Destroyer's site in LEGO Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
LEGO Fortnite: How to visit the crashed Star Destroyer

Follow the black smoke.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 3, 2024 10:05 am

One of the easiest Star Wars-themed quests you can complete in LEGO Fortnite is to find the crash site of Imperial Star Destroyer, and it gives you studs, the newest in-game currency.

The quest gives 515 studs that can be used to level up your LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure to earn build rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to find the crashed Imperial Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite.

Where is the crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

In-game location of the crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite.
Buckle up! It’s pretty far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crashed Imperial Star Destroyer is located very far into the Frostlands. After loading the game, you should hear a rift in the sky, bringing the Imperial Star Destroyer into your game and hosting an epic space battle. However, seconds after its arrival, one of its engines will catch on fire, leading to a crash on the island.

After the blast, the Star Destroyer is on the ground in fiery pieces. If you lose sight of the Star Destroyer, follow the black smoke visible during the daylight and move towards it with a vehicle.

Like many players in LEGO Fortnite, if you have your base in the Grasslands, it will be a very long road toward the crash site, and we’d not suggest walking toward the site. Instead, get yourself a vehicle and drive toward the site. 

However, don’t leave for the site empty-handed. Carry enough food and weapons like lightsabers to fight stormtroopers who might threaten you at the site. Apart from the enemies, the location has several Star Wars-themed chests, which might have some good loot.

