How to Appear Offline in Fortnite

It's better to appear offline than rejecting party invitations!

Fortnite is unquestionably one of the most popular battle royale games where you can team up with friends to play various game modes. While having a squadmate to queue with is ideal, there are times when players want to go at it solo and avoid party invitations. Rather than declining teammate invitations, players can switch their account status to appear offline. This way, you can play independently without getting invitations from your friends.

In addition to Online Status, players can change the Party Privacy, Mutual Friends, Passes, Matchmaking Region, and other options from the game menu. Repeatedly declining party invitations can seem rude, so we recommend changing your Online Status.

Here’s how players can appear offline in Fortnite,

How to change your online status in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

To change your status to offline in Fortnite, follow the steps in the list below:

Open Fortnite, and click on the three horizontal lines on the top left-hand corner

Click on your profile picture that appears on the top left-hand side of this menu

The Online Status option will now be visible, and you can toggle it to Away to appear offline in Fortnite

Click on Party Privacy and change it to Private

How to change your status to offline in Epic Games Launcher

You can also toggle your offline status from the Epic Games Launcher. This will make you appear offline in Fortnite and other games that use the Epic Games Launcher.

Open Epic Games Launcher, and click on your profile picture in the top right-hand corner

Scroll down to Settings

Under Preferences, you will find the Enable Offline Mode Browsing option

Click on the checkbox to activate the offline status in Epic Games Launcher

For Xbox players, you can change the Online Status in Fortnite from Xbox Live. Follow the steps below to change the status:

Open Xbox Live and click on the profile picture in the top left-hand corner

Scroll down and click on the Appear Offline option

For PlayStation users, the process is similar, and you can toggle the offline option by accessing the menu in Fortnite.

Open Fortnite, and press X to open the Menu

Press the Triangle button to open Settings

Under Online Status, you will get to see Online and Away

Press X on the Away option

Select Party Privacy and change it to Private

To appear Online again, go back to Settings and change your status from Away to Online.