LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Workbench

LEGO Fortnite has never been more fun than during the Star Wars x Fortnite crossover.

I can think of no better way to celebrate Star Wars than crafting lightsabers and channeling your inner rebel in LEGO Fortnite. That said, the collab features a set of new quests that might puzzle even the most avid LEGO Fortnite players. With new Star Wars-inspired NPCs, weapons, resources, and buildings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock the Rebel Workbench recipe in LEGO Fortnite

Rebel at heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Rebel Workbench recipe in LEGO Fortnite, get Plastoid for the first time. Plastoid drops from Stormtroopers and some Star Wars Building Parts when destroyed, which you can easily find once you get the Macrobinoculars.

Rebel Workbench recipe in LEGO Fortnite

To craft a Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite, collect five pieces of regular Wood and eight Plastoids.

You can craft it from your build menu, under the Utility tab. Naturally, as it’s the latest addition, you can find the recipe at the very bottom of the list.

Here’s how you can get each ingredient to craft a Rebel Workbench:

Five Wood : You can get Wood all over the Grasslands, often lying on the ground but mostly by chopping logs and trees.

: You can get Wood all over the Grasslands, often lying on the ground but mostly by chopping logs and trees. Eight Plastoids: You can get Plastoid by taking down Stormtroopers during the LEGO FortnitexStar Wars collab. The safest way to find some is to follow the Star Destroyer crash site. Be prepared; they won’t be easy to beat.

Crafting a Rebel Workbench is a must if you want to upgrade your Rebel Village to the max, complete all of the Star Wars battle pass, and make the most of this Fortnite collaboration.

All Rebel Workbench recipes in LEGO Fortnite

With a Rebel Workbench, you can craft the following items in LEGO Fortnite:

Macrobinoculars : A pair of binoculars that help you find all things Star Wars-related.

: A pair of binoculars that help you find all things Star Wars-related. Lightsabers : Every Star Wars character’s favorite weapon. This recipe unlocks once your village is level six.

: Every Star Wars character’s favorite weapon. This recipe unlocks once your village is level six. DL-44 : A heavy blaster pistol.

: A heavy blaster pistol. E-11: An auto-fire blaster.

An auto-fire blaster. Bowcaster : An explosive ranged-type weapon.

: An explosive ranged-type weapon. Thermal Detonator: A spherical detonator.

You can unlock these and more recipes progressively as you pick up Durasteel and Plastoid from Star Wars structures or defeated troopers. The Rebel Village also needs some love before you can get every recipe available. Make sure to check in with Captain Bravara now and then to see how to progress.

