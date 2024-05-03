All Star Wars quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Star Wars has landed on the tracks of Fortnite Rocket Racing with new quests to complete and rewards to earn. Here are all the Star Wars quests in Fortnite Rocket Racing and how to complete them.

Recommended Videos

All Fortnite Rocket Racing Star Wars quests

One with the Force, even on the track. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a part of the Fortnite X Star Wars collaboration, there are multiple quests you can complete in Rocket Racing for cosmetic rewards. The Star Wars quest set has 14 quests. Completing seven awards the battle pass level and completing all 14 awards the Energy Binders trail for your car.

Here are all the currently available Star Wars quests in Rocket Racing:

Get a Startline Boost of at least 50 percent in 15 races

Beat 20 other players total in races

Pass 30 other players while using turbo in races

Complete 25 runs in Speed Run

Travel total distance in Speed Run (150,000)

Hit 30 boost pads in Speed Run

Drift total distance (9,309)

Activate turbo 50 times

Fly total distance (75,000)

Just like the May the Fourth quests, these are pretty self-explanatory. The only quest you might have trouble completing is the Startline Boost quest if you don’t know how to do it. To get the Startline Boost, press the gas button as soon as the light goes green. Time it just right, and you’ll get a decent boost to complete the quest.

If you don’t want to play the Ranked playlist, you can always choose a specific map for each quest. The Day Drifting map, for example, is great for completing the drifting quest, and the Puddle Jumper is more suited for completing the flying quest.

These quests are available until May 20, and more quests will become available on May 7, so you can earn the trail and race with the Force on your side. We’ll update this piece once the next batch of quests becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more