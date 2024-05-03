The E-11 blaster rifle is a deadly weapon in Star Wars, despite how seemingly useless it is in the hands of inaccurate stormtroopers. Somehow, the stormtroopers who have invaded your LEGO Fortnite world are more accurate than their movie counterparts, but the E-11 could be in even more powerful in your hands.

With the Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event entering the LEGO Fortnite universe for the first time, players have the opportunity to use some of the most iconic weaponry from the franchise, such as the lightsaber, the DL-44 blaster pistol, and the E-11 blaster rifle. The E-11 is an automatic weapon that will let you tear apart Imperial forces and other enemies as well. And to get the most usage out of it, you’ll need to craft one in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft the E-11 blaster rifle in LEGO Fortnite

The E-11 blaster rifle can be crafted at a Rebel Workbench station, using:

Build a Rebellion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rebel Workbench can be built in a village with five Wood and eight pieces of Plastoid. Thankfully for players, Plastoids are bountiful on the Star Wars island as they can be looted from every single stormtrooper and picked up from destroyed structures.

Looting stormtroopers can also get an E-11 blaster rifle into your hands much quicker, but it will be gone much quicker as well since it will only have a small amount of durability left. Each shot of the E-11 takes away some of the weapon’s durability and there are no repair options, which means once that E-11 is used up, it’s gone for good.

There’s another way to get an E-11 in better condition, though. There’s typically a large chest at the end of an Imperial bunker, and the chest will frequently contain an E-11 with good or sometimes full durability. Of course, this chest will also feature another iconic Star Wars weapon: the lightsaber.

