Fortnite players believe Kevin the Cube has returned in a surprising form

Back in season eight, a huge, sentient purple cube debuted on the Fortnite island. It slowly rolled around the place before landing in Loot Lake and then exploding, creating Cube Monsters. After the drama it caused in Chapter One, it looks like Kevin has returned in Chapter Six, season one, albeit in a wholly different form.

Is this Kevin in the Rift Point Device? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite being sent on a mission to destroy the Omniverse, the cube was affectionately named Kevin by the Fortnite community. Its presence on the island became legendary, with players following him around as he rolled very slowly from location to location, leaving mysterious runes in his wake. The cube’s purple energy soon became iconic in the Fortnite world, and anything that spawned from that same energy has a recognizable aesthetic.

When Fortnite Ballistic dropped during Chapter Six, season one, players noticed that the Rift Point Device you plant or defuse uses the same purple energy. Is this device created from chunks of Kevin The Cube?

Once activated, the Rift Point Device will explode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kevin was sent by The Last Reality to destroy every world within the Omniverse, so it would make sense to see the same energy being used in a bomb. Some Reddit users suggest that the bomb was created by The Last Reality, and the team planting the bomb was sent by them. Does this mean that every time you load into a match of Ballistic, you are dropping into a new reality and must either save it or destroy it?

That iconic purple is never used by chance, and there is little doubt that the Rift Point Device is linked to The Last Reality. Whether it is actually little slices of Kevin stuck in a briefcase and crafted into a bomb is up for debate.

