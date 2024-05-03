LEGO Fortnite: How to craft a DL-44 blaster pistol

The new Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event has added a massive amount of new content to LEGO Fortnite, including several iconic weapons such as a lightsaber and the DL-44 blaster pistol.

While exploring the Star Wars island of your LEGO Fortnite survival world, I ran into a group of stormtroopers led by an Imperial officer. While all the stormtroopers dropped the automatic E-11 blaster rifle, the officer dropped the DL-44, and after just a few blasts, I knew the higher-damage heavy blaster pistol was for me.

How to craft a DL-44 blaster pistol in LEGO Fortnite

The DL-44 blaster pistol can be crafted at the Rebel Workbench, the newest utility station added to LEGO Fortnite, with six pieces of Durasteel, two Cut Ruby, and one Power Cell.

Always bring a snack for crafting projects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After acquiring the building recipe for a Rebel Workbench, you can build one with just five Wood and eight Plastoid. Building a Rebel Workbench is also part of the process of upgrading the Rebel village.

The DL-44 you pick up from a defeated officer only has a fraction of its full durability, meaning you can only fire a few shots with it since there’s no weapon or tool repair function. The DL-44 doesn’t need ammo but loses durability with each shot.

One of the Rebel village upgrades requires a deposit of three DL-44 blaster pistols. But we strongly recommend spending the weakened DL-44 blaster pistols that drop from Imperial officers, whom you can find in an Imperial bunker and near the crashed Star Destroyer, rather than waste a new DL-44 you just crafted.

Epic has said the Rebel village and the Star Destroyer crash site will persist in your world even after the current update has passed. For those looking for a powerful handheld ranged weapon, that may mean the DL-44 stays too.

