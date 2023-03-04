Leaks suggest Fortnite will introduce first-person mode in Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, partially thanks to the lengths that developer Epic Games has gone to keep the game fresh and fun. Part of that is the addition of new mechanics that shake up the formula, such as last year’s popular Zero Build. Epic is set to do it again this year, with new leaks claiming that the rumored first-person mode is coming very soon.

Both of the two most popular Fortnite data-miners, ShiinaBR and HYPEX, tweeted out statements that players will be able to play in first-person mode at the start of the season. This follows months of leaks about the potential for the mechanic around the same time that dirtbikes were leaked, so the release time lines up with what was previously found in the files.

FIRST-PERSON IS COMING NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same source who contacted @HYPEX & me about all the other real leaks also told us about that one! pic.twitter.com/iq2EPbQALe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 4, 2023

There have been discussions for months in the community about how this new feature could alter the way that many look at Fortnite, with it being much more comparable to some of the other popular battle royales. Players will be able to experience the point of view while playing as their favorite skins, which is likely to be an additional incentive for players who have favorite concepts.

Both of the data miners claim this leak comes from the same source who has detailed many of the other leaks from the last week or so, including the news about the Attack on Titan and Resident Evil collaborations that have come out in recent days. While not confirmed, both of the leakers are putting a lot of weight into these leaks and they’ve rarely been wrong about multiple things in the past.

If true, this is likely to be a widely talked about feature added to the game over five years after it was released. If true, this will add a whole new way to experience Fortnite, and many players will probably come to the game to try out this feature for the first time.