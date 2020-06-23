Innocents’ Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Daniel “Innocents” Rebero is a content creator and professional Fortnite player from North America.

Innocents has a long history of gaming. He originally played tactical shooters like Call of Duty 4 and Halo 2 before Fortnite’s release in 2017, and his experience definitely helped him pick up the ropes faster than his competition.

Though Innocents failed to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup, he frequently plays in Cash Cups, FNCS, and many other online events. His tournament appearances netted him a total of $21,258 so far, according to esports earnings. Innocents also streams on Twitch and has over 472,000 followers on the platform.

If you’re looking to become a more efficient controller player then trying out Innocents’ settings can be a great starting point, since he’s one of the more consistent controller players in Fortnite.

Here are Innocents’ Fortnite settings.

Innocents’ video settings

Innocents prioritizes having higher frames-per-second (FPS) by setting almost everything graphics-related to their minimum values. This also allows Innocents to have more stable frames, which is crucial for crowded box fights.

He makes an exception for View Distance, however. Setting it to Epic allows him to spot loot and llamas better from a distance. This usually helps professional players in tournaments where they tend to be quite selective of their landing spots.

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x 3D Resolution: 100 percent

100 percent View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low V-Sync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

On Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

On HUD Scale: 80 percent

80 percent Brightness: 80 percent

80 percent Color Blind Mode: Deuteranope 5

Innocents’ general settings

Screengrab via Epic Games

Innocents, originally a keyboard-and-mouse player, switched over to playing on a controller. The switch must have been better for him since he was playing on a controller during almost all of his career highs.

Unlike pros like Sway, Innocents sets his deadzone setting, one of the most important settings for a controller player, a bit higher at 15 percent. Though it’s still lower than the default settings, this may mean that Innocents values being precise while aiming.

A second setting to look at here is Innocents’ Aim Assist Strength, which is set to 100 percent, a standard choice for all controller players. Despite the recent nerfs, aim assist continues to be one of the biggest threats in controller players’ arsenal.

Build Mode Sensitivity: 2.1x

2.1x Edit Mode Sensitivity : 2.0x

: 2.0x Input Curve: Linear

Linear Aim Assist Strength: 100 percent

100 percent Look H. Speed: 52 percent

52 percent Look V. Speed: 50 percent

50 percent Turn H. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent Turn V. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent ADS Look H. Speed: 11 percent

11 percent ADS Look V. Speed: 11 percent

11 percent ADS Turn H. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent ADS Turn V. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent Turn Boost Time: 0.00

0.00 ADS Turn Boost Time: 0.00

0.00 Instant Boost: Off

Off Dampening Time: 0

0 Edit Hold Time: 0.100

0.100 Deadzone: 0.15 for both controller sticks

0.15 for both controller sticks Sprint By Default: On

Innocents’ controller combat settings

L1: Previous Weapon

Previous Weapon L2: Aim Down Sights

Aim Down Sights R1: Next Weapon

Next Weapon R2: Attack / Confirm

Attack / Confirm D-Pad Up: Inventory

Inventory D-Pad Left: Place Marker

Place Marker D-Pad Right: Emote / Replay

Emote / Replay D-Pad Down: Unbound

Unbound Y Button: Switch Mode

Switch Mode X Button: Reload / Interact

Reload / Interact B Button: Edit

Edit A Button: Jump

Jump L3: Toggle Pickaxe

Toggle Pickaxe R3: Crouch / Repair

Crouch / Repair View Button: Map

Map Menu Button: Game Menu

Innocents’ controller building settings

Innocents uses an Xbox Elite Wireless controller and prefers the “Builder Pro” layout. This setting increases the speed of how quickly controller players can build by removing the need to press an extra button to confirm a building piece. The almost-immediate building process especially shows its true potential during box fights.

Building Pro also reduces the delay that occurs while switching to your weapon from the building mode, which makes it the go-to choice of almost all controller professional players.

L1: Roof

Roof L2: Stair

Stair R1: Floor

Floor R2: Wall

Wall D-Pad Up: Inventory

Inventory D-Pad Left: Change Mats / Trap

Change Mats / Trap D-Pad Right: Squad Comms

Squad Comms D-Pad Down: Emote / Replay

Emote / Replay Y Button: Switch Mode

Switch Mode X Button: Trap / Interact

Trap / Interact B Button: Edit

Edit A Button: Jump

Jump L3: Toggle Rotate / Repair / Trap

Toggle Rotate / Repair / Trap View Button: Map

Map Menu Button: Game Menu

Innocents’ controller editing settings