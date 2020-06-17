Aim Assist has been nerfed in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3, dataminers say | Dot Esports

Mouse and keyboard players can rest easy following the latest Fortnite update for Chapter 2, season three, which was released earlier today.

Epic Games has secretly nerfed aim assist by reducing its strength while aiming down sights and aiming from the hip, according to dataminer Lucas7yoshi. The values have gone down in each category, so aim assist isn’t as useful in the latest season. This hasn’t been confirmed by Epic, however.

Specifically the input data for each category has gone down by around one unit, which could be significant for controller players. For example, the ‘aim assist pull inner strength’ for aiming down sights has been decreased from ‘0;0.525’ to ‘0;0.35’.

Aim assist has been nerfed again in Season 3 pic.twitter.com/COgkdIVxpm — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) June 17, 2020

Aim assist has been a point of contention in Fortnite following it’s changes this year. One of the best players in Fortnite, EpikWhale, switched to controller from keyboard and mouse earlier this year since it was much more useful.

Plenty of professional players criticized Epic for buffing aim assist in May. Players complained that it granted controller users unfair advantages like tracking through buildings. Just days later, aim assist was secretly hotfixed by Epic to negate some of these enhancements.

It seems keyboard and mouse players may become the dominant force in competitive Fortnite once more, but only time will tell if these nerfs are enough.