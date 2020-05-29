Aim assist in Fortnite has been nerfed, dataminers say | Dot Esports

Epic Games has secretly nerfed aim assist in a secret hotfix for the PC version of Fortnite, according to dataminer Lucas7yoshi.

The dataminer found code regarding aim assist which looks like certain values have been decreased, therefore resulting in a supposed nerf. The ‘aim assist pull outer strength’ values, for example, have all been reduced. This hasn’t been confirmed by Epic, however.

Most are decreased values



— Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & stuff (@Lucas7yoshi) May 29, 2020

The Fortnite hotfix was pushed to live servers earlier today, meaning players should restart their game for the new settings to be applied.

This slight nerf would be a relief for PC Fortnite players, with professionals and casual players alike sharing their distaste for controller players to have a significant advantage against them during matches.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney, arguably the most popular Fortnite content creator, criticized the feature several times. In October, for example, he said that players with aim assist can gain his “tier of aim” without any of the “hard work.”

Some professional players are celebrating the supposed nerf, already. Fortnite player Benjy “Benjyfishy” Fish expressed his gratitude to the Epic directly on Twitter following the reveal earlier today.

This hotfix was teased by Epic earlier this month in the v12.60 patch highlights, which caused the Fortnite community to once again explain their displeasure toward the feature. It looks like aim assist on PC has finally got the nerf it needed, however.