PC controller adjustments coming to Fortnite next week, Epic says | Dot Esports

In the wake of crticism from three popular streamers, Epic Games said it plans to make adjustments to controllers on PC in Fortnite.

In its v12.60 highlights post, Epic said it will address controllers on PC next week. The developer said it knows what changes will be made but that it did not want to “release right before the FNCS Invitational Finals,” which begins May 23 in most regions.

Ninja, Tfue, and Aydan all voiced their displeasure for the aim assist controller players get on PC. While these players would be on an even playing field on console, those who choose to use mouse and keyboard on PC do not get aim assist. This, according to several players, has caused these players to be at a disadvantage.

Ninja said nothing would change if players like him, who use mouse and keyboard, said something. He said it would take popular and successful controller players to speak up for change to occur.

Aydan, who has long played with a controller, gave his opinion after Ninja asked what he thought about it. Aydan said he thinks Epic included aim assist for controller players because it wanted these players to have a more even footing with mouse and keyboard players, although he said there are more effective ways to do so.

Tfue tweeted May 17 that “aim assist ruined Fortnite for M&K players.” He had previously said on his stream something similar after dying to a player thought to be using a controller during week two of the FNCS Invitational.