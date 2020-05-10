Sway's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Josue “Sway” Borgues is a North American professional Fortnite player and content creator. Though he doesn’t have any major titles under his belt yet, he’s been a consistent performer in Cash Cups and other weekly events.
Sway uses a controller and signed with FaZe Clan in 2019. He mostly focuses on his YouTube channel and has over three million subscribers as of May 2020. Sway was accused of cheating in 2019 for teaming in Cash Cups, but there were no follow-up announcements from Epic on the case. Sway also denied the allegations.
If you’re a controller player looking to rise within the ranks of Fortnite, copying Sway’s layout could be a decent start since he’s one of the best controller players in Fortnite.
Sway’s video settings
Originally a console player, Sway switched to playing on a PC in 2019. The young talent prioritizes having a high FPS and prefers turning down every graphical setting to a minimum. View distance is the only exception he makes, however, since being able to see further across the map allows players to locate loot easier.
Though it’s unknown if Sway is colorblind, the Tritanope color blind mode option is popular among pros and allows them to notice enemy players quicker.
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
- 3D Resolution: 100 percent
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadows: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: Low
- V-Sync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Show FPS: On
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On
- HUD Scale: 60 percent
- Brightness: 70 percent
- Color Blind Mode: Tritanope 10
Sway’s general settings
The two notable settings here are Sway’s deadzone and aim assist. A lower deadzone makes the analogs more sensitive to movement. This allows Sway to react faster but may cause unintentional camera movement for players who aren’t used to playing with low deadzone settings.
Keeping aim assist strength at 100 percent is also the way to go since it allows players to track enemies more precisely by spamming the aim button.
- Build Mode Sensitivity: 2.0x
- Edit Mode Sensitivity: 2.0x
- Input Curve: Linear
- Aim Assist Strength: 100 percent
- Look H. Speed: 44 percent
- Look V. Speed: 44 percent
- Turn H. Boost: 0 percent
- Turn V. Boost: 0 percent
- ADS Look H. Speed: 11 percent
- ADS Look V. Speed: 11 percent
- ADS Turn H. Boost: 0 percent
- ADS Turn V. Boost: 0 percent
- Turn Boost Time: 0
- ADS Turn Boost Time: 0
- Instant Boost: Off
- Dampening Time: 0
- Edit Hold Time: 0.1
- Deadzone: 0.05 for both controller sticks
- Sprint By Default: On
Sway’s controller combat settings
He may have switched from console to PC, but Sway prefers using a controller over a mouse and keyboard combination. Unlike other battle royales or tactical shooters, Fortnite offers an unmatched controller experience and there are pros winning LAN events with controllers.
- L1: Previous Weapon
- L2: Aim Down Sights
- R1: Next Weapon
- R2: Attack / Confirm
- D-Pad Up: Inventory
- D-Pad Left: Place Marker
- D-Pad Right: Replay Last Emote
- D-Pad Down: Squad Comms
- Triangle: Edit
- Square: Reload / Interact
- Circle: Switch Mode
- Cross: Jump
- L3: Toggle Pickaxe
- R3: Crouch / Repair
- Touch Pad: Map
- Options Button:Game Menu
Sway’s controller building settings
Sway uses the “Builder Pro” controller layout, easily the most preferred option by controller users. This option allows the controller player to build as fast as keyboard and mouse players. The setting also makes building instantaneous, which plays a big role in building fights where players try to destroy their opponents’ structures to place theirs.
Once players get used to the Builder Pro settings, they’ll also be able to switch between building mode and their weapon faster.
- L1: Roof
- L2: Stair
- R1: Floor
- R2: Wall
- D-Pad Up: Inventory
- D-Pad Left: Switch Mats / Trap
- D-Pad Right: Replay Last Emote
- D-Pad Down: Emote / Replay
- Triangle: Edit
- Square: Trap / Interact
- Circle: Switch Mode
- Cross: Jump
- L3: Toggle Pickaxe
- R3: Rotate / Repair / Trap
- Touch Pad: Map
- Options Button: Game Menu
Sway’s controller editing settings
- L1: Reset
- L2: Unbound
- R1: Unbound
- R2: Select
- D-Pad Up: Inventory
- D-Pad Left: Unbound
- D-Pad Right: Replay Last Emote
- D-Pad Down: Emote / Replay
- Triangle: Unbound
- Square: Unbound
- Circle: Confirm Edit
- Cross: Jump
- L3: Toggle Pickaxe
- R3: Unbound
- Touch Pad: Map
- Options Button: Game Menu