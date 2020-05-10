Sway's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Josue “Sway” Borgues is a North American professional Fortnite player and content creator. Though he doesn’t have any major titles under his belt yet, he’s been a consistent performer in Cash Cups and other weekly events.

Sway uses a controller and signed with FaZe Clan in 2019. He mostly focuses on his YouTube channel and has over three million subscribers as of May 2020. Sway was accused of cheating in 2019 for teaming in Cash Cups, but there were no follow-up announcements from Epic on the case. Sway also denied the allegations.

If you’re a controller player looking to rise within the ranks of Fortnite, copying Sway’s layout could be a decent start since he’s one of the best controller players in Fortnite.

Sway’s video settings

Originally a console player, Sway switched to playing on a PC in 2019. The young talent prioritizes having a high FPS and prefers turning down every graphical setting to a minimum. View distance is the only exception he makes, however, since being able to see further across the map allows players to locate loot easier.



Though it’s unknown if Sway is colorblind, the Tritanope color blind mode option is popular among pros and allows them to notice enemy players quicker.



Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

3D Resolution: 100 percent

View Distance: Epic

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Show FPS: On

Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

HUD Scale: 60 percent

Brightness: 70 percent

Color Blind Mode: Tritanope 10

Sway’s general settings

The two notable settings here are Sway’s deadzone and aim assist. A lower deadzone makes the analogs more sensitive to movement. This allows Sway to react faster but may cause unintentional camera movement for players who aren’t used to playing with low deadzone settings.

Keeping aim assist strength at 100 percent is also the way to go since it allows players to track enemies more precisely by spamming the aim button.

Build Mode Sensitivity: 2.0x

Edit Mode Sensitivity: 2.0x

Input Curve: Linear

Aim Assist Strength: 100 percent

Look H. Speed: 44 percent

Look V. Speed: 44 percent

Turn H. Boost: 0 percent

Turn V. Boost: 0 percent

ADS Look H. Speed: 11 percent

ADS Look V. Speed: 11 percent

ADS Turn H. Boost: 0 percent

ADS Turn V. Boost: 0 percent

Turn Boost Time: 0

ADS Turn Boost Time: 0

Instant Boost: Off

Dampening Time: 0

Edit Hold Time: 0.1

Deadzone: 0.05 for both controller sticks

Sprint By Default: On

Sway’s controller combat settings

He may have switched from console to PC, but Sway prefers using a controller over a mouse and keyboard combination. Unlike other battle royales or tactical shooters, Fortnite offers an unmatched controller experience and there are pros winning LAN events with controllers.



L1: Previous Weapon

L2: Aim Down Sights

R1: Next Weapon

R2: Attack / Confirm

D-Pad Up: Inventory

D-Pad Left: Place Marker

D-Pad Right: Replay Last Emote

D-Pad Down: Squad Comms

Triangle: Edit

Square: Reload / Interact

Circle: Switch Mode

Cross: Jump

L3: Toggle Pickaxe

R3: Crouch / Repair

Touch Pad: Map

Options Button: Game Menu

Sway’s controller building settings

Sway uses the “Builder Pro” controller layout, easily the most preferred option by controller users. This option allows the controller player to build as fast as keyboard and mouse players. The setting also makes building instantaneous, which plays a big role in building fights where players try to destroy their opponents’ structures to place theirs.

Once players get used to the Builder Pro settings, they’ll also be able to switch between building mode and their weapon faster.

L1: Roof

L2: Stair

R1: Floor

R2: Wall

D-Pad Up: Inventory

D-Pad Left: Switch Mats / Trap

D-Pad Right: Replay Last Emote

D-Pad Down: Emote / Replay

Triangle: Edit

Square: Trap / Interact

Circle: Switch Mode

Cross: Jump

L3: Toggle Pickaxe

R3: Rotate / Repair / Trap

Touch Pad: Map

Options Button: Game Menu

Sway’s controller editing settings