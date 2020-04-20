Clix's Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Cody “Clix” Conrod was one of the youngest players in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup finals. The 15-year-old placed 18th in solos and 35th in duos. Considering it was his first real LAN experience, his results were impressive.

Nowadays, Clix is dominating almost all of the online tournaments he plays in and streams often on his Twitch channel. Though the pro was banned from the platform in late 2019, he still averages around 12,000 viewers every time he goes live.

Fortnite is one of the most complex battle royale games on the market. Being naturally talented will only get you so far if you don’t practice daily. All pros regularly train with their settings until everything becomes natural to them.

If you’re looking to emulate Clix’s Fortnite gameplay in every way possible, starting with his settings is a good idea—and we’ve got you covered for that.

Clix’s video settings

Clix prioritizes getting the highest FPS possible to keep his game smooth even in the most crowded areas. He keeps his viewing distance at Medium since player rendering distance is fixed and only affects being able to see buildings or loot.

Though it’s unknown whether Clix is colorblind, most pros prefer playing around with the setting to take advantage of the color schemes. Clix prefers Tritanope 10 since it makes the colors more vibrant and enemies easier to spot.

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Brightness: 90 percent

90 percent Color Blind Mode / Strength: Tritanope 10

Tritanope 10 Interface Contrast: 1x

1x View Distance: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Shadows: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

Clix’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 X-Axis Sensitivity: 8.7 percent

8.7 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity: 6.3 percent

6.3 percent Polling Rate: 500 Hz

500 Hz Targeting Sensitivity: 90.9 percent

Clix’s keybinds

In terms of movement, Clix mostly uses the default keys. But he’s made some adjustments to his building keys. The most notable additions he made are his Wall and Rotate Building Piece hotkeys, which seem to be closer to his movement keys, making them easier to reach.