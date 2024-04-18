If you want to earn all of the rewards in the Avatar Elements Fortnite collaboration, you have to put in quite a lot of work by tackling some unique quests. While many of these tasks are relatively straightforward, others are more vague, like using Rock Wall and Throw Rock.

With so many different Avatar elements around the island, ranging from Avatar NPCs to full-on Elemental Shrines, it can be confusing to know where to start when you’re given a quest without much information. If you’re unsure where to begin with this task, here’s how to use Rock Wall and hit an opponent with Throw Rock in Fortnite.

How to use Rock Wall in Fortnite

Rock Walls are great for defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rock Wall is the super attack associated with Mythic Earthbending, so you need to get this rare Mythic item to use it. Since Rock Wall has a cooldown period and can only be placed when there’s enough room to create a mini wall, it can be a bit tough to use this ability depending on where you are. The task associated with it is just to place it down, so whenever you have the means to do so, just place a Rock Wall to successfully finish half of the Earth Chakra quest.

The button you need to press for Rock Wall varies depending on what platform you’re playing Fortnite on. If you’re not sure how to activate this ability, equip Mythic Earthbending and look near the left edge of your screen above your health bar. The Rock Wall text is displayed right next to the button you need to press.

If you’re not having any luck finding Mythic Earthbending naturally, consider visiting an Elemental Shrine for this task. You want to complete all the quests you can so you can work on opening all six Chakras, and this one is easy enough to do once you have this item.

How to hit an opponent with Throw Rock in Fortnite

Throw Rock is a lot easier to use and is the basic attack tied to Mythic Earthbending, so for this task, all you have to do is aim and strike an enemy. Just like Rock Wall, you can check which button you need to press near the left edge of your screen.

While you can use Rock Wall in any situation to tackle the Chakra quest, you have to successfully hit an enemy with it for this part of the task to be completed. It’s decently simple to aim with this item once you’re used to it, and especially so if you’re familiar with Mythic Waterbending and Mythic Firebending, so just do your best to aim carefully and keep trying until you get it done.

Earthbending has some pretty powerful moves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this quest successfully finished, you can now move on to other important Chakra quests like lighting a campfire and collecting cabbages. Earning the epic Appa Glider is no easy task, but now you’re at least one step closer to recruiting the friendly flying bison.

