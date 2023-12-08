How to upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite

Your responsibility in LEGO Fortnite doesn’t end at just building a village—you’ve also got to upgrade it for your people’s accommodation and comfort. Don’t worry if you aren’t sure how to enhance your settlement, however, as this guide has everything you need to know.

You can’t upgrade something if you don’t have it, so let’s talk about how to set up a village in LEGO Fortnite before we discuss upgrading it.

How do you create a village in LEGO Fortnite?

Set up the Village Square first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Setting up a village in Fortnite’s new LEGO mode is fairly simple, but you need to complete a couple of prerequisites before building a Village Square.

Upon loading into a game of LEGO Fortnite, you’ll have to set up a Campfire and a Basic Shack. You need these to survive the first night when the climate’s harsh out there. For the Campfire and shack, you’ll need wood, which can be collected from destroying basic shrubs that spawn around you.

Now, once you have the things you need to fend off dangers, you can go ahead and harvest loose stones scattered in abundance across the world to collect granite. You’ll need 10 Wood and 10 Granite to build a Village Square.

Tip: When in doubt, don’t forget to ask Brite Bomber, your companion, for support.

Once you have the resources needed to set up your village, pull up the Utility menu and choose to build a Village Square. Place it in a spot of your choice and voila—there’s your village in LEGO Fortnite. Now, let’s talk about upgrades, shall we?

How do you upgrade your village in LEGO Fortnite?

Upgrade here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To upgrade your LEGO village in Fortnite, you’ll need to increase its Village Rating. You can do so by building stuff for your village. The more you build and decorate your village, the more its rating will rise.

Besides the Village Rating, you’ll need a few resources to complete an upgrade. For example, to get your village to level three, you’ll need 10 Plank and 20 Granite in your inventory, in addition to the required Village Rating. You can track your village’s progress from the bar in the top-right.

Stand close to the Village Square and you’ll see the option for Village Hub appear. Open it and go to the Upgrade Village tab to check what you already have and currently need to upgrade your village to the next level. If your village is ready to be upgraded, the Village Square you placed will glow.

Upgrading your village in LEGO Fortnite will let you shelter more villagers, hire them for jobs, unlock new build recipes, and earn rewards. So it’s definitely worth the hassle.