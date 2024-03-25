How to unlock and craft vehicle builds in LEGO Fortnite v29.10

One of the biggest hindrances to players in LEGO Fortnite is finally getting a fun solution with the v29.10 update as vehicle building is being added via the Mechanical Mayhem update.

This LEGO Fortnite update officially introduces a small handful of premade vehicle builds that can be crafted, but also provides players with the items and tools they need to make their own vehicle creations. If you just want a basic vehicle to transport yourself, your friends, or even large quantities of materials across biomes, however, then you can use one of the three vehicle builds.

First, you’ll need to unlock them.

All unlockable LEGO Fortnite vehicle builds

There are three vehicle builds you can unlock as of the launch of the Mechanical Mayhem update: the Speeder, the Offroader, and the Hauler.

The Speeder is a one-person “zippy” vehicle similar to an ATV. The Speeder recipe is unlocked by adding a Power Cell to your inventory .

. The Offroader is a four-seat offroad vehicle. The Offroader recipe is unlocked by adding Flexwood to your inventory .

. The Hauler is a large vehicle similar to a flat-bed pickup truck with “plenty of room in the trunk.” The Hauler recipe is unlocked by adding Frostpine to your inventory.

To craft any of these vehicles once you have its recipe, you can build it from the Build menu. While Flexwood and Frostpine can be gathered from the desert and frost biomes, respectively, the Power Cell is an item that will need to be crafted, using Biomass and Glass among other ingredients. Biomass comes from the new Compost Bin station, and Glass can be found in bandit camps.

The Power Cell is also what you’ll load into a Power Center, which will serve as an engine for any makeshift vehicles you make. Wheels (steering and powered) and seats can also be built and fashioned onto makeshift vehicles.

