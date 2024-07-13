Fortnite Story quests often ask you to do the wildest things you probably had never thought of, like sliding across a vehicle in Chapter Five, season three.

For the most part, you can complete Fortnite Story quests as you naturally play the game. Firing shots, collecting rare items, or collecting ammo is something you’d regularly do in any match, regardless of whether you’re enjoying the Zero Builld, Battle Royale, or Reload game modes.

That said, some other quests are harder to get done, especially if you just play for fun and don’t usually Jam or visit Loot Island. In the seventh week of Story quest, Fortnite asks you to slide across a vehicle. While sliding is something you typically do in a match, doing it across a vehicle isn’t as straightforward.

How to slide across a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Didn’t know you could do that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To slide across a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter Five season three, stand in front of a vehicle, jump toward its roof, and slide to the other side. This is hard to pull off on the first try and works better in an SUV than a sports car, and no, the Battle Bus doesn’t count, sadly. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown so you can get this quest done:

Look for a vehicle you can slide on. Since Chapter Five, season three has a heavy focus on vehicles, you won’t have trouble locating one. That said, I find it easier to glide across the wide, flat roof of a black SUV than the varied and often narrower roofs of sports cars. If you’re in the heat of battle or in a danger zone, drive the SUV somewhere safe so you can experiment without having to worry about getting shot or killed by the storm. Stand in front or behind the vehicle, sprint toward it, jump before you collide, and before you land on the roof, slide across it. It took me a few tries, but I got this quest done in the first few minutes of the match.

Remember that, to slide in Fortnite, you must hold down the crouch button (right stick on console or CTRL on PC) while moving. This makes completing the slide across a vehicle quest in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three particularly difficult since you must press a bunch of buttons at the same time. Practice does make perfect, though, so you’re bound to get it right after a few times.

For completing this story quest, you get 15000 XP, which is crucial to getting the best cosmetics and goodies from the current season’s battle pass.

