character standing in the Fortnite Metallica Loot Island
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to visit the Floating Metallica Loot Island in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Attend a concert in the sky.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 08:54 am

The Metallica x Fortnite crossover is set to rock everyone’s world in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Every Fortnite crossover comes with exclusive skins, time-limited loot, and maybe even a tracklist. None have ever taken over Loot Island in the way Metallica does in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. If you’re looking to complete all the Metallica quests this season, you’ve probably noticed one asking you to visit the Floating Metallica Loot Island, only to find it’s not on the map. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find the Floating Metallica Loot Island in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Floating Metallica Loot Island location in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Metallica Loot Island map
Visit the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Metallica Floating Island isn’t on the map from the start of Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Instead, wait for the rift symbol after three to four storm circles have passed.

Once you spot the rift symbol, head towards it. You’ll notice a rift forming in the sky when you get close, which will eventually transform into Loot Island. Look for the ziplines around it. These are your ticket to reaching the floating island.

Use the ziplines to ascend to the island. The rifts can help, but nothing’s safer than a trusty cable.

After reaching the island, locate the capture point. While this used to be the flagpole, now it’s turned into a stage. Stand on the stage and wait around 45 seconds to conquer the Metallica Floating Island and earn valuable rewards.

What is the Metallica Floating Island in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Fortnite Metallica Loot Island
The concert in the clouds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Metallica Floating Island is a special feature in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. Here’s what you can expect to find up there:

A floating island inspired by Metallica’s M72 World Tour appears in the middle of each match. The generic loot island has now transformed into a rock concert in the sky. You can find a stage featuring holographic performances by Metallica members James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert.

The island is a significant POI; capturing it gives you bragging rights and some rare loot. You might even find the Ride the Lightning item to rock your world.

Beyond the strategic advantage, the Metallica Floating Island revamps the loot island. It looks completely different and is worth a visit while the Fortnite x Metallica collaboration lasts.

